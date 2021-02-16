National TT | Manika, Archana is scraping through





Manika Batra and Archana Kamath, along with upcoming talent Diya Chitale, represent the present and future of Indian women’s table tennis. With the leagues back after 11 months, their performances this week will reflect their hard work during the COVID hiatus. Contrasting styles On Tuesday, the trio won the opening round matches in the National Table Tennis Championship in Panchkula, nearby, in various styles. When former champions Manika and Archana looked rusty for most of the campaign openers, reigning National Youth and Junior Champion Diya didn’t give anything away to Tamil Nadu girl N. Vidya. Manika survived three game points in the first set, trailing five points in the second and a dropped fourth set to stop Andhras Kajol Ramjali. Archana looked far from convincing in her 4-2 win over Swastika Ghosh, a junior international with a bright future. Another former winner of National Champion K. Shamini couldn’t find the high gear and made a first lap exit. Shamini looked vulnerable during the competition phase and could not match the firepower of Telangana player Varuni Jaiswala on this day. Unlike Shamini, former champions Madhurika Patkar and Ankita Das hit their stride to win in six matches against Yashaswini Ghorpade and Snehal Patil. Seeded 15, Reeth Rishya threw away two match points in the fifth game against a battling Munmun Ghosh before getting her act right in the decisive seventh game for a 4-3 victory. Leading results: First round: Manika Batra bt Kajol Ramjali 13-11, 11-9, 11-5, 7-11, 11-3; Priyadarshini Das bt CR Harsha Vardhini 11-3, 11-5, 11-6, 11-6; Archana Kamath bt Swastika Ghosh 13-15, 12-10, 11-9, 4-11, 13-11, 11-5; Diya Chitale bt N. Vidya 11-4, 11-6, 11-9, 11-4; Pooja Sahasrabudhe bt Suhana Saini 11-8, 11-6, 9-11, 1-11, 11-6, 11-7; Madhurika Patkar bt Yashaswini Ghorpade 7-11. 11-4, 11-2, 12-10, 9-11, 11-7; Manasi Chiplunkar bt Anargya Manjunath 11-6, 11-6, 9-11, 4-11, 14-12, 15-13; Krittwika Sinha Roy bt TRShruthi 11-6, 11-6, 11-5, 11-8; Ankita Das bt Snehal Patil 8-11, 11-4, 11-3, 7-11, 11-6, 11-7; Varuni Jaiswal bt K. Shamini 11-8, 9-11, 11-6, 12-10, 11-6; S. Selenadeepthi bt Maria Rony 11-5, 11-8, 11-9, 14-12; Reeth Rishya bt Munmun Kundu 11-9, 12-10, 15-13, 9-11, 11-13, 6-11, 11-8; Nikhat Banu bt Trisha Gogoi 11-6, 11-5, 6-11, 11-8, 11-4; Sutirtha Mukherjee bt Khushi Jain 11-5, 11-3, 11-8, 11-7

You have reached your limit for free items this month. Subscription benefits include Today’s newspaper Find mobile-friendly versions of newspaper articles of the day in one easy-to-read list. Unlimited access Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restrictions. Personal recommendations A select list of items that suit your interests and tastes. Faster pages Switch smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly. Dashboard A one stop shop to see the latest updates and manage your preferences. Briefing We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments. Support for quality journalism. * Our digital plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos