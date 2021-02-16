Brewers’ cable TV broadcasts will remain on Fox Sports Wisconsin





Yes, Milwaukee Brewers fans, you can watch your team on cable TV in 2021 and beyond. Just a few days before their spring training camp in Phoenix kicked off, the Brewers and Sinclair Broadcast Group announced on Tuesday that they had agreed on a multi-year deal to host games at Fox Sports Wisconsin (rebranding to Bally Sports Wisconsin in the coming months). In accordance with club policy, the terms of the agreement have not been disclosed. Cord cutters that use streaming services like Sling TV, YouTubeTV and Hulu + Live TV will not being able to watchHowever, after the services cut Sinclair’s regional sports channels from their lineups back in 2019 and last year. Brewers’ previous TV deal expired at the end of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, leaving the Miami Marlins as the only MLB club without a TV deal for 21. With spring training starting in just a few days, we’re looking forward to getting Milwaukee Brewers baseball back on the air, said Brewers president of operations Rick Schlesinger. While we aim to bring fans back to American Family Field for the start of the season, our long-standing relationship with Fox Sports Wisconsin also provides a direct connection to the game-day experience for viewers who are out of the stadium. Fox Sports Wisconsin, a regional sports network owned by Sinclair, is in its 24th season as the Brewers’ network home. The team was ranked 7th in Major League Baseball with a 4.3 family rating in 2020. Play-by-play announcer Brian Anderson and analyst Bill Schroeder return to the Fox Sports Wisconsin TV booth with Sophia Minnaert again serving as a reporter. Matt Lepay will again periodically fill in for Anderson on play-by-play, as will radio announcer Jeff Delivery. The network is expected to release a spring training broadcast schedule in the near future. We are extremely proud to continue our long-standing partnership with the Milwaukee Brewers, said Steve Rosenberg, president of Sinclair’s local sport. We would like to express our appreciation to Rick, (main owner) Mark Attanasio and Major League Baseball for their help and continued collaboration in furthering our relationship.

