Cricket Australia, Sheffield Shield, scores: Ashes 2021 Test series contenders, NSW vs Victoria

Ash auditions kick off Wednesday as the Sheffield Shield resumes with a star-studded cast.

Australian Test Stars will have the chance to compete for their states in the last 15 games of the season after this month’s test tour of South Africa was called off.

That will give an extra boost to a group of hungry Test hopefuls who now have the chance to beat the country’s best players with home Ashes on the horizon.

With no tests completed before the series starts in November, strong performance against the red ball will now carry a lot of weight.

Here we take a look at the fringe players looking to build their cases for an Ashes call.

USMAN KHAWAJA

It could be time for Usman Khawaja to crack again at the opening. Source: MONKEY

To be blunt, Usman Khawaja could do a mountain of runs in the final rounds and still be considered a smoky for Ashes squad. Justin Langer and his fellow selectors are simply in love with him, and it’s unclear why.

In the midst of an opener crisis, Khawaja was shunned despite a Test average of 96 at the top of the Australian order, while averaging 56.50 for Queensland this season.

Most of his work has been done on number 3 or number 4, but now that Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith had mortgages on the positions for Australia, it may be time for Khawaja to consider taking another crack at the opening.

Should he move up and do well again, his track record will require serious consideration to return alongside David Warner, especially if Will Pucovski is ruled out for the rest of the season.

TRAVIS HEAD

Travis Head will have a point to prove. Source: Getty Images

Travis Head will be looking for the jump start in his career he desperately needs, as he was kicked out of Australia’s XI again this summer.

The 27-year-old averaged 39.75 after 19 Tests, but has made a habit of wasting heavily, being rejected for mediocre scores.

Selectors lost patience over the summer, but he’s still a player who is firmly on their radar and has proven to compete at the highest level with two Test Tones and seven 50s.

Meanwhile, Matthew Wade was not selected for the doomed tour of South Africa, suggesting that Heads’ competition has narrowed down by one. Wade will now miss Shield matches for Australia’s T20 tour of New Zealand, meaning Head has the golden opportunity to seal his spot in the test queue for him.

AM MCDERMOTT

Shane Warne is a fan of Ben McDermott. Source: MONKEY

Ben McDermott was a name on the lips of few people for the summer, until Shane Warne suggested he deserved a shot in the Australian middle order over Head.

It’s a bold call, but certainly not without merit. McDermott has long been a strong white ball batsman, but is starting to show signs that he can do it against the red ball too.

The 26-year-old has averaged 59.16 this Shield season and has been remarkably consistent, running four half centuries in seven innings.

A three-digit score is begging, which has become a theme in his first-class career, having converted only two of his 17 half centuries.

When he finds that missing piece of the puzzle, Head can get a gross jolt down the line.

ALEX CAREY

Alex Carey is considered next in line after Tim Paine. Source: MONKEY

When the clock is ticking in Tim Paines’ testing career, people like Alex Carey are running out of time.

Any series could be Paines bother unless he decides it’s already coming, meaning now is the time for all the wicket-keeping hopeful to impress.

For 29-year-old Carey, the timing couldn’t be more perfect.

The South Australian was supposed to go to South Africa, meaning he has dodged New Zealand’s white ball tour and finally has the chance to get more first-class matches under his belt.

It’s a rare opportunity for Carey, who has only played 37 first-class games since his debut eight years ago. In those games he made a respectable 2014 runs at 34.13 along with four centuries and 11 fifties.

Should Carey provide some more recent examples of how he can perform against the red ball, he will put himself in a strong position to take over from Paine.

JOSH INGLIS

Josh Inglis is on the heels of Alex Careys. Source: Getty Images

All eyes are on Carey as a possible replacement for Paine, but Josh Inglis is also emerging as a major contender.

The 25-year-old has been peeling for two centuries this season, averaging 118.00 from the lower order of Western Australia.

And that’s not to say his glove work and ability to turn are both highly regarded.

His first-class figures in his career are comparable to Careys (1,846 runs at 32.96), while he also impressed in the BBL this summer with 413 runs at 34.41.

Carey has years of international experience to his advantage, but there is no doubt that Inglis’ career is soaring.

JAMES PATTINSON

James Pattinson wants to make up for lost time. Source: Getty Images

At this point, James Pattinson has little to prove other than his fitness.

Pattinson, already a known amount with the ball, is a ready-to-go substitute when one of Australia’s drivers falls out injured, or Mitchell Starc fails to regain his form.

Pattinson has 81 Test wickets at 26.33, but missed the boundary-Gavaskar streak after injuring himself in a freak accident on his farm.

He has now lost time to catch up. You hate getting caught while he’s in the way.

MITCHELL SWEPSON

Mitchell Swepson started the season in red-hot form. Source: Getty Images

The door to the testing team has long been closed to Mitchell Swepson and it is far too early to say that this has changed despite Nathan Lyons’ quiet summer.

Nonetheless, the Sydney Test typically raises the debate about twin spin.

Swepson could be at the forefront of that discussion during the Ashes, especially if his second half of the Shield season is anything like his first.

The 27-year-old is the best daylight wicket taker this season second. Swepson won a whopping 23 wickets in his first three matches, including the best marks of 5-55 with an average of 21.17.

Those are numbers to be excited about, albeit in a small sample. If Swepson can build on it in the coming weeks, twin spin could become an attractive option at some point in the summer.

MICHAEL NESER

Michael Neser continues to wait for his chance. Source: Getty Images

Michael Neser has achieved excellent grades for years and still does not have a Testcap.

Given the power of Australia’s bowling attack, he’s going to have to do something really amazing to change that, or take advantage of a series of injuries.

For now, the 30-year-old can only make sure he doesn’t give up on the ball and hope that his luck will change at some point.

His numbers are strong again with 10 wickets at 24.40 in his first three games, while continuing to bolster his all-rounder status with 145 runs at 48.33.

Neser’s in-depth knowledge of the Gabba and ability to swing the ball are also worth noting as Australia suffered a shock loss on site this summer and couldn’t find much lateral movement.