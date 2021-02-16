American Football Coaches Association asks the NCAA rules committee to address players who mimic injuries





The American Football Coaches Association has asked the NCAA Rules Committee to take up the issue of players impersonating injuries when it meets next month. The AFCA’s ethics committee voted in January to recommend that the committee tackle the practice, which has been causing tensions within the sport for years. Rather than using a timeout, defensive players will often falsify an injury to stop the clock and slow the momentum of the opponent’s offense. “Our ethics committee, which is proposing rule changes to the NCAA, unanimously said this should stop,” said Todd Berry, AFCA’s executive director. So they asked the Rules Committee to do something about it. It’s bad for football. ‘ The current rule, which does not directly relate to the practice of faking injuries, says that any time the clock is stopped due to injury, the injured player must go to the sidelines and sit just one click before qualifying to return. “Rules must have teeth,” said Berry. “And if there are no teeth, there is no impact.” Last year, the NCAA Rules Committee met in person and spent several days discussing the topic of fake wounds. Steve Shaw, who serves as editor-in-chief of the NCAA Football Rules Committee, in addition to his role as national coordinator of officials, described the debate as powerful at the time. Hoping to avoid a rule that would inevitably penalize both legitimate and false injuries, the Rules Committee decided to let coaches and administrators know that it was willing to act if those in the sport did not relocate to practice injuries immediately. falsify. A tape with questionable injuries was sent to all FBS programs as a quasi-warning. “We didn’t take away the apparent injuries,” Shaw said. “Even if you just looked at the bowl season, you saw some peculiar promotions.” Berry said that while they saw some decrease in the number of questionable injuries, it was nowhere near enough, adding that “everything is bad.” “It’s time,” said Berry. “… There must be a tough deterrent.” What that exact deterrent is remains to be seen. One possible option, Berry said, would require an injured player to miss the rest of the series. Coaches could use a timeout to “buy” that player back into the game right away. The NCAA Rules Committee is expected to meet in early March. “We’ll have heated discussions,” Shaw said, “and see where that goes.”

