Match Fixing Diversification, Spread in COVID-19 Era: Report





Posted: February 16, 2021, 3:06 AM. Last updated: February 16, 2021, 3:45 AM.



read more According to a report by Sportradar, many sports are vulnerable to match fixing due to the financial pressure of the pandemic of the corona virus. Sports radars Andreas Krannich lamented the massive spread of match-fixing cancer. (Image: ABC) The Switzerland-based sports data provider said 2020 saw a surge in suspicious betting patterns in friendly football games, as well as fringe sports such as table tennis, esports and volleyball. Sports radar is the official data provider for the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and others. It provides integrity services to FIFA, FIFA, and works closely with 80 other sports federations around the world. Last year, it analyzed 600,000 matches in 26 sports in 2020. The photo was alarming. Andreas Krannich, the general manager of Sportradars Integrity Services, said match fixers are diversifying, and the cancer from match fixing has spread enormously. Sports suffering In the past, match fixers have focused on those sports and leagues where profits and revenue are greatest, such as football [soccer], tennis and basketball. But now they are diversified, Krannich said. What the fixers quickly understood is that many sports are now suffering financially from Covid-19. And where there is much less money, players, referees, coaches, presidents are becoming more and more vulnerable. “ The number of highly suspicious games flagged by Sportradars systems last year, 526, was even lower than in 2019’s 661. But when you consider that most sports have been canceled in 2020, it means a dramatic increase, with new sports, new competitions and few federations all targeted. According to the report, football teams from Russia, Brazil, Vietnam, the Czech Republic and Armenia regularly played suspicious friendlies. The most recent incident occurred in the past two weeks during a friendly match in Europe, where the referee is suspected of manipulating the match to ensure that at least two goals were scored in the first half. Match-Fixing Informants In March 2020, when global elite sport was canceled due to the pandemic, the gambler turned to the few sports that were still active. These include table tennis in Russia and Ukraine. In 2019, only one table tennis match was identified as suspicious by Sportradar. But there were 20 in 2020. We have extremely good networks in making books around the world, as well as informants from law enforcement, the police and the world of match-fixing, Krannich said. And what they told us was that match fixers were running out of money and they were like, okay, how can we make up for that? How can we make a profit from this situation? And what they’ve done has diversified, he added. We’ve seen sports that were previously thought of as add-ons become more targets of fixers.

