Cricket 2021 news: Moeen Ali chooses to go home, scapegoat, India vs England Test, Joe Root, criticism, response, Ed Smith

Moeen Ali, England’s best bowler in their crushing Test defeat to India, returns home and misses the rest of the series and has been scapegoated again.

The decision, announced by Captain Joe Root, added to controversy over England’s policy of switching players in and out of squads during the coronavirus pandemic.

An added element of contention, however, was Roots ‘use of the word chosen when discussing Moeens’ departure.

Moeen has chosen to go home, Root told reporters.

I’m sure it wasn’t an easy decision. Obviously it has been a very difficult tour for him. As mentioned at the beginning, that was an option if players feel like they need to get out of the bubble.

It is really important that we stand behind that. That decision has been made. Hopefully it makes him feel better.

Root has since apologized to Moeen according to The Guardian and while it probably wasn’t intentional, the framing left his teammate open to unfair criticism.

Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Mark Wood and Ben Stokes were all absent at some point during the tour, but none of them had chosen to take a break.

Unfortunately, it’s no unknown experience for the all-rounder who claimed last year that he was scapegoated for defeats in the English test.

Moeen had taken a break from the red ball game after England decided not to renew his central contract and penalized him for just one bad test against Australia in 2019.

He told BBC Cricket Social the moment the constant finger pointing in his direction become exhausting.

When we lose, I often feel like I’m one of the first to be blamed for it, he said.

I found, yes, there have been days when I haven’t had good games, but I feel like it’s easy to point the finger at me sometimes.

It did affect me and that was one of the reasons I had to step back from Test cricket. I felt like I was completely out of it. I think so, but I also need to become a stronger person.

Moeen recently missed England’s clean sweep 2-0 series victory in Sri Lanka after catching the coronavirus and was rested for the first test win against India.

But he took eight wickets in the second Test which was won by India with 317 runs within four days to bring the streak of four matches to 1-1.

Moeen also hit 43 of 18 deliveries in the second innings to emphasize his value on the side.

Despite this, ESPNcricinfos George Dobell reports that the English management had agreed on Moeens’ rotation period from the start and then put him in an impossible situation after realizing how important he is to the team.

As belief in Dom Bess waned after starting bowling down to his middle full throws, Moeen was then brought in for the second test.

Subsequently, national selector Ed Smith reportedly placed Moeen in an impossible position, asking him to stay on tour after already agreeing to let him go home.

It was really an unfair request and one that wasn’t made to any of the other rotated players, Dobell wrote.

It forced Moeen into an impossible situation where he felt like he was abandoning his family or his team. It really threw him to the wolves.

My concern is that people are fine with the fact that Jos, Jonny, Mark Wood and Sam Curran are currently missing, but dress the situation unfairly differently for Moeen due to the circumstances.

Dobell went on to point out what he might see as a deeper irony in the fact that Moeen paraded around as evidence of ECB inclusivity, despite the different treatment he eventually appears to have received.

Root may have accidentally slipped claiming that Moeen chose to go home, but Wisdens Ben Gardner cited it as another example of poor team management.

It is unreasonable to expect that, minutes after finishing four, cathartic days of Test cricket, Root will invoke the correct nuance and wording to explain a complex, sensitive issue, unreasonably.

Former England cricket captain Nasser Hussain targeted Moeens critics because they ignored the complexity and sensitivity Gardner refers to and instead let the all-rounder hang too dry.

What’s not in question is that England are right to prioritize the welfare of their players, he wrote The daily mail

Moeen has taken breaks in the past for similar reasons, and it is quite right that he should continue to be encouraged to do so when necessary.

You cannot have a company like the ECB with its duty of care for its assets – which are its players – and ignore those players’ desire to be released from the tensions of bubble life, in accordance with selector and team management policies .

Mo is someone who always checks a lot of anti-aircraft guns, which is completely unjust. I don’t like someone being dried out by an interpretation that they have made a particular choice. They all made the same. It’s just Moeens timing that will be considered less than ideal. That is not his fault.