Tennis crowds can return to Australian Open if Melbourne’s COVID-19 lockdown ends





MELBOURNE, Australia – Tennis fans can return to the Australian Open starting Thursday after the Victorian government announced the relaxation of the recently implemented COVID-19 restrictions. The state was locked in a rapid five-day “circuit breaker” last Friday after a series of virus outbreaks in the Melbourne suburbs, bringing Victoria’s active coronavirus cases to 13. The majority of these cases were related to the Melbourne Airport Holiday Inn and all were believed to be the UK strain of the virus, which proves to be highly contagious and more difficult to control than the original variant. Victoria has recorded just 12 additional cases of the virus since the start of the lockdown, bringing the active number to 25, while no new cases have been detected from more than 39,000 tests in the past 24 hours. Matt King / Getty Images Wednesday morning, Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews confirmed that phase 4 restrictions – which prevent residents from leaving their homes for any reason other than work, shopping, medical care and exercise – would be lifted. “I am very happy to announce that almost all of the restrictions will disappear at midnight tonight,” said Andrews. “From 11:59 pm tonight the restrictions will be removed [but] masks are required indoors and out if you cannot keep your distance socially. “ The announcement means tennis fans can make their way back to Melbourne Park for the Australian Open semi-finals and finals, although exact audience capacity has yet to be determined. ‘There will be meetings this afternoon [to determine] what is a safe number, “Andrews said.” They have already been scaled down, maybe they should be scaled down even further, but that issue will be resolved in the next few hours. ‘ It’s a huge boost for Tennis Australia, which already had an audience cap of 30,000 spectators per day before the lockdown started late last week. During the first 10 days, 98,512 fans attended the tournament, compared to 650,138 in the same phase in 2020. The women’s Australian Open semifinals kick off on Thursday, culminating in 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams facing Japan’s Naomi Osaka in a highly anticipated rematch of the 2018 US Open final. Meanwhile, world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the men’s draw has taken his place in the last four after a victory over Alexander Zverev in four sets. Djokovic will compete against qualifying match Aslan Karatsev. The remaining quarter-finals for men and women will be played in Melbourne Park on Wednesday.

