



Australian Open 2021 LIVE updates: Ash Barty v Karolina Muchova, Andrey Rublev v Daniil Medvedev, Jennifer Brady v Jessica Pegula results, draw, schedule, odds, order of play, dates, start time Australian Open 2021 LIVE updates: Barty dominates Muchova as Aussie goes set up; Medvedev has to compete against Rublev for a place in the semi-finals By Scott Spits Updated February 17, 2021 12:24 pm first print Bee 10.06 am Normal text size Larger text size Very large text size Latest posts 12.24 pm A momentum switch? The fans feel it … 12.21 pm Lots of service by Muchova That was an exciting match at the Czechs' storage, but she arranged it and served it out. Since her medical timeout at the start of the second set, Muchova has become much more competitive and in the game. You wouldn't have chosen it, but a decisive third set remains possible here. The second set has already gone for 44 minutes, in stark contrast to the 24-minute opener. Barty leads 6-1, 3-4 12.19 pm Five strokes in a row! Wow, what a point … a critical moment in the seventh game of the second set. With Muchova serving on a break point, Barty played a great defense, every time her slice came back she forced the Czech to smash: five times in the end. In the end there was another shot from Barty wide and the match went down for the third time. 12.10 pm Barty keeps her nerves in the second set The Australian stared at a breaking point – and held on to her courage – to hold on to the service. In context, that was quite important to Barty. Dropping the service – unexpectedly – would have meant a complete surge of momentum. Instead, she dug deep, was calm in the critical moments, and tried to hold on. Just a little bump in the way for Barty. Barty leads 6-1, 3-3 12.07 pm Video: Djokovic destroyed one racket last night 12.06 pm Muchova consolidates her break That's very commendable by Muchova, who has won back-to-back games. Even on her first match point on service, the Czech played the point well, getting Barty moving before she managed to grab a backhand volley winner. Regardless of the final result, Muchova has shown fans a glimpse of her talent. Barty leads 6-1, 2-3 on RLA 12.04 am Muchovas fight to find rhythm The medics take care of Karolina Muchova on the court. Credit:Eddie Jim 12.02 pm BREAK! Barty drops serve That went completely against the grain, and came after Muchova's medical time-out. Games are now back on server in the second set. No doubt Barty's momentum was somewhat disrupted by the medical time-out pause. Barty leads 6-1, 2-2 11.59 am On the road again: Muchova on the track The 10 minute medical timeout is over. Barty leads 6-1, 2-1 and will now serve. The strong suggestion was that the Czech was being treated for a tummy problem (a persistent story in Melbourne Park for the past 10 days), a problem that flared up for her before the Australian Open started. 11.55 am Hold that thought … medical time out for Muchova Muchova has actually left the court. Barty leads 6-1, 2-1. Some drama about Rod Laver Arena. Commentator Alicia Molik has expressed her opinion on how Barty should approach the situation when her opponent returns – advising against going all out for the murder. The temptation is always going up and a few gears, up a few teeth, Molik said.

