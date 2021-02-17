Sixers Center Joel Embiid had a setback on Monday night?





The Philadelphia 76ers everyone who paid attention to Joel Embiid’s status in the lead-up to Monday night’s game against the Utah Jazz had sharp. On Sunday evening, Embiid appeared on the injury report as questionable due to back problems. That’s nothing new, when you consider that he has missed a handful of games this season for the same reasons so far. While Embiid has missed games due to a tight back, he has sometimes played through them as well, having gone from questionable to active on game days. It looked like this would be the case on Monday night as the Sixers wanted to conclude a four-game road trip from West. During the shootaround on Monday morning of the team, Embiid was a participant. According to Sixers head coach Doc Rivers, Embiid seemed fine. In fact, Rivers wasn’t even aware that his big man was dealing with injuries or setbacks until his pregame press conference an hour and a half before tipping off the Jazz. “I didn’t know there was a problem,” Rivers admitted on Monday. “As far as I know [he’s going to play]”With half an hour to go for the tip, the Sixers submitted their starting lineup, including Embiid. They returned moments later. Embiid was ruled out as a late scratch against the Jazz due to tightness in the back. With more information on the situation, Doc Rivers explained Embiid’s absence according to his understanding after Monday night’s loss to the Jazz. “I thought there were no problems and I thought he would play,” Rivers said after the game. “Thereafter, [the medical staff] came up to me and told me his back is still stiff. I don’t think this is a long term problem or anything. I think it’s just a missed game. “ It was a shame that the 76ers had to roll against the NBA’s best team without their most prolific player on Monday. But the good news is that Embiid doesn’t seem to be facing a significant setback or anything. If the usual trend continues, the big man will likely be ready to roll for the Sixers’ next game against the Houston Rockets. Justin Grasso handles the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @RTLnews







