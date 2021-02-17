Beck twins blow ages into South Canterbury cricket





JOHN BISSET / Stuff Twins Liam, left, and Adam Beck both scored centuries for their Pleasant Point Club team in the same match.

The Beck twins have completed a rare batting double act in South Canterbury cricket. Adam and Liam Beck both batted for Pleasant Point seniors against Celtic and worked their way into the ages to lead a successful 289 run chase to victory. It’s the first time we’ve done it together, Liam said Stuff We were quite happy with a good score. Celtic, who went to bat first, reached 288 for six of their 50 overs. In response, Pleasant Point opens Matt Brown with 17 and Will Harvey 44 provides a solid start before the Becks take over. Adam, also a wicket-keeper, managed to get a hefty punch and was joined by Liam after Harvey was fired over at the end of the 12th. We put up 100 runs for the third wicket and consolidated for a moment. READ MORE:

Some sibling synergy, not rivalry, must have helped and perhaps played their home wicket at the Pleasant Point Domain. It was damn good for us, I didn’t think I was close to 100, Adam said. Before being bowled by Dan Laming, Adam put together 103 out of 126 balls, with eight fours and six sixes during his 147-minute innings. Liam was not out at 113, hitting 11 fours and only needed 122 minutes to reach his total when Point took a seven wicket win with two more overs to stay at the top of the Tweedy Cup points table. JOHN BISSET / Stuff The Beck twins, Liam and Adam, are considering making themselves available again for representative cricket next season. Cricket is not the only thing the 24 year olds have in common, both as a construction worker, but for separate businesses. They also played for the South Canterbury representative team, but took time out from that level this season. They hope to return to the representative scene next season and can get an extra boost if North Otago manages to hold onto the Hawke Cup, opening up a challenge in the 2021/22 season.

