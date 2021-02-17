Australian Open 2021: Serena Williams vs Naomi Osaka, tennis news, Ion Tiriac vs Alexis Ohanian

The ongoing feud between Madrid Open owner Ion Tiriac and Serena Williams husband Alexis Ohanian has taken a different turn.

Williams defeated Simona Halep on Tuesday-evening 6-3 6-3 to advance to another appearance in the Australian Open semi-finals, this time against Naomi Osaka.

It prompted Ohanian to hit back on Tiriac, who had called for Williams to retire late last year.

At this age and weight she is today, she doesn’t move as easily as she did 15 years ago, the former Olympic tennis star turned billionaire said on Romanian TV.

Serena was a sensational player. If she had a little decency, she would retire.

He picked up serious backlash for the comments, including the most recent jab from Ohanian tweeting: Good thing no one listens to that racist sexist (clown) Tiriac.

Now Tiriacs son Alexandru comes into the picture, defending his father amid the persistent criticism.

He posted an open letter to Ohanian on Twitter, but received his fair share of the conviction in exchange for social media users, who question Tiriac’s claim that Tiriac had immense respect for Williams, given his previous comments.

To Mrs. Williams’s husband,

I read your tweet with a mix of disbelief and disgust.

The name iriac has a 70-year tradition in the sports world and the gentleman you are referring to has written a few important chapters that contributed to the tennis book in these decades.

From the player, to the coach, to the manager, to the tournament promoter, the revered person you poorly articulate in these derogatory terms is and still is one of the strongest advocates of the sport at the age of 82.

The respect he has (Ion iriac) for Mrs. Williams is enormous, as it should be.

She is and remains in history as one of the best 20-25 players to have contributed greatly to this sport.

She has a personality that has opened many doors for young generations of athletes, in all sports and in all social walks of life. We are very grateful to her for that.

Mr. Williams, the only reason I’m answering your unnecessary tweet is because words are being misused and misinterpreted in today’s world through the various platforms in existence.

Freedom of expression should not be falsely replaced by improper slander.

In my humble opinion, and to use a familiar quote, great power entails great responsibility.

As a husband of Mrs. Williams, you can represent not only your own opinion when talking about sports, but also the voice of an icon.

It would be a real shame to misrepresent her legacy through emotionally baseless tweets.

I hope through these few sentences I can bring some wisdom into our future misguided public statements, and maybe some respect for a self-made man who is a true lover and contributes to this sport for life.

Congratulations to Serena, very well deserved, keep going and making history in such a great career.

Alexandru Tiriac.

This old man said of Serena “if she had a little bit of decency she would retire!” How exactly was that respectful? Did I miss his apology? Why shouldn’t they upset Serena’s husband by such a rude comment? – Very Aracquet (@QuiteARacquet) February 16, 2021