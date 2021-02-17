Australian Open 2021: Serena Williams vs Naomi Osaka, tennis news, Ion Tiriac vs Alexis Ohanian

At this age and weight she is today, she doesn’t move as easily as she did 15 years ago, the former Olympic tennis star turned billionaire said on Romanian TV.
Serena was a sensational player. If she had a little decency, she would retire.
He picked up serious backlash for the comments, including the most recent jab from Ohanian tweeting: Good thing no one listens to that racist sexist (clown) Tiriac.
Now Tiriacs son Alexandru comes into the picture, defending his father amid the persistent criticism.
He posted an open letter to Ohanian on Twitter, but received his fair share of the conviction in exchange for social media users, who question Tiriac’s claim that Tiriac had immense respect for Williams, given his previous comments.
Novak absolutely DESTROYS the racket
0:32
To Mrs. Williams’s husband,
I read your tweet with a mix of disbelief and disgust.
The name iriac has a 70-year tradition in the sports world and the gentleman you are referring to has written a few important chapters that contributed to the tennis book in these decades.
From the player, to the coach, to the manager, to the tournament promoter, the revered person you poorly articulate in these derogatory terms is and still is one of the strongest advocates of the sport at the age of 82.
The respect he has (Ion iriac) for Mrs. Williams is enormous, as it should be.
She is and remains in history as one of the best 20-25 players to have contributed greatly to this sport.
She has a personality that has opened many doors for young generations of athletes, in all sports and in all social walks of life. We are very grateful to her for that.
Mr. Williams, the only reason I’m answering your unnecessary tweet is because words are being misused and misinterpreted in today’s world through the various platforms in existence.
Freedom of expression should not be falsely replaced by improper slander.
In my humble opinion, and to use a familiar quote, great power entails great responsibility.
As a husband of Mrs. Williams, you can represent not only your own opinion when talking about sports, but also the voice of an icon.
It would be a real shame to misrepresent her legacy through emotionally baseless tweets.
I hope through these few sentences I can bring some wisdom into our future misguided public statements, and maybe some respect for a self-made man who is a true lover and contributes to this sport for life.
Congratulations to Serena, very well deserved, keep going and making history in such a great career.
Alexandru Tiriac.
This old man said of Serena “if she had a little bit of decency she would retire!” How exactly was that respectful? Did I miss his apology? Why shouldn’t they upset Serena’s husband by such a rude comment?
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos