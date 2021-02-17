Roger Brown’s State of Sports: Some Points to Consider About the UNH Hockey Team | College Sports

SOME NOTE ITEMS pertaining to the University of New Hampshire hockey team, which will meet Merrimack this weekend in a home-and-home Hockey East series. The teams will meet Friday (3.30pm) in Durham and Saturday (4pm) in North Andover, Mass.
Item: UNH-Merrimack (round 3)
This will be the third meeting between Merrimack (3-10-1) and UNH (5-12-2) this season. Merrimack won 5-2 on January 22 and the teams were level the next evening, 2-2 (UNH won the shootout 2-1).
The Wildcats and Warriors are ninth and tenth respectively in the Hockey East Power Index, a mathematical formula that will determine the placement for the Hockey East tournament.
UNH ranks ninth among the Hockey East teams in both offense (2.42 goals per game) and defense (3.89 goals per game). Merrimack is one step lower than UNH on the statistical ladder and is ranked 10th in both scoring fouls (2.21) and scoring defense (3.93).
They have some young, capable players, said UNH coach Mike Souza. They compete very hard and I don’t think their track record is in any way indicative of the type of team they have. We know it’s going to be a desperate team. We were also a desperate team. It should be a good weekend.
We’ve been consistent in our reporting that we want to keep building for a one-game playoff series. At the end of the year it can go in any direction, and at the end of the year we definitely want to play our best hockey. I really feel like going back to the Providence game in Providence (Jan. 31), where we lost because we took an unwise penalty and couldn’t score on a five out of three that we’ve played well since then. We’ve probably played our best hockey ever since.
When Souza wore a UNH uniform, the Wildcats at home were almost unbeatable. However, this year UNH has a 2-7-1 record at the Whittemore Center.
UNH has allowed 30 goals in its last five home games. Opponents scored at least five goals in each of those five games.
Grasso, a senior forward, will play three points less than 100 points for his college career on Friday. Grasso has 49 goals and 48 assists in 134 games. He collected multiple points in 24 games.
Souza called Grasso a player who does everything the right way.
He was a nice man to coach because he does his business like a pro, to be fair, Souza said. I know they are not pros, but you don’t have to worry about him and he is always doing more.
Perhaps nothing has hurt the UNH more this season than killing penalties. Wildcats’ penalty kill rate (68.8) puts them in 10th place in Hockey East. The power play of the teams was much better (19.3% / fourth).
Special teams could become extra important this weekend as Merrimack struggles with special teams for most of the season. The Warriors are ninth in power play percentage (14.8) and ninth in penalty killing percentage (73.3%).
Pierson, a junior forward, is the UNH’s top scorer with 20 points (seven goals), finishing fourth in Hockey East’s score.
Pierson said one area where the Wildcats should show improvement between now and the end of the regular season is their consistency during games.
I don’t think you can pinpoint one specific thing, but if you should, I’d say just play for 60 minutes, he said. Many games start slow, or we may not end the same as we started with. Be up and down, up and down during the game, but being more consistent throughout the game will increase our chances of better results.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]y.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit