Golf girls, tennis boys, cross country skiing due to debut





At least in a few sports, competition seems on the horizon for athletes from Escalon High School. The Valley Oak League (VOL) has agreed to only allow Escalon, Ripon and Ripon Christian to participate in their league this spring, explained Escalon Athletic Director Nate Bartelink. This will help us have schools that we can schedule in our province, giving our teams a schedule that has a good chance of progressing given all the level-based COVID restrictions and how that affects provinces and travel / competition from one province to another. Two seasons are planned, with Season 1 starting Monday, February 15 and running in early April, featuring cross-country skiing, girls ‘golf and boys’ tennis. It also includes swimming, but Escalon does not participate in that sport. Practices could start on February 3, with the first match date on Tuesday, February 16 and the last match date on April 2. Escalons golf girls, with coach Kristie Cathcart, were set to compete against Ripon Christian at Jack Tone on Tuesday, Feb. 16 after The Times went to press. They would also host Central Catholic on Wednesday, February 17, and take on Weston Ranch at a location to be determined on Monday, February 22. A home game is scheduled for Wednesday February 24 with Kimball. Tennis boys were scheduled to keep Ripon in action on Tuesday, February 16, and will be at Ripon Christian on Thursday, February 18 with a game at Kimball on Tuesday, February 23. For the Cougar cross country team, they are scheduled to compete in Sierra on Wednesday, February 24, for their opening game. Proposed in Season 2, for the sports in which Escalon participates are girls tennis, boys golf, track, baseball, softball, volleyball, soccer, football, basketball and wrestling. There are specific levels that must be met for these sports to take place; Girls ‘tennis, boys’ golf and court require Purple Tier; baseball and softball are in Red Tier. Volleyball, soccer and football are in the orange layer and basketball and wrestling in the yellow layer. The season drills could begin on March 22 (March 15 for pitchers and catchers) with a proposed start date of March 8 for football. The first match date is March 19th, football ends April 17th, and the rest of Season 2 runs through June 4th. Individual VOL sports schedules have been developed for all sports that can take place in the purple and red levels, Bartelink noted. The sports that can occur in the orange and yellow levels must be determined. Coaches are also able to schedule non-competitions between other schools in San Joaquin County or adjacent counties.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos