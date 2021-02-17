Faf du Plessis withdraws from Test Cricket





One of South Africa’s greatest batsman and captain, Faf du Plessis, has announced his retirement from Test cricket. Du Plessis announced this on Wednesday, after a disastrous tour through Pakistan recently. South Africa, in particular, had recently lost the test series away from home to Pakistan. Since then, Faf du Plessis’ form has been under the scanner as the veteran batsman had failed miserably on the tour. However, during South AfricaThe recent tour of Sri Lanka, du Plessis had scored a scintillating century, ditching his critics who have been questioning his form since last year. Faf du Plessis announces his retirement from Test Cricket The Proteas were set to face Australia in a three-game series to begin later this month, but Cricket Australia chose to postpone the tour at the last minute due to concerns about Covid-19 prompting Du Plessis to take time for his Testing career. “I really wanted to finish with the upcoming test series against Australia. That would have felt like it had come full circle. I had that clarity of mind and heart and although the ending is not as I imagined, the clarity persists, “ du Plessis told Independent Media. One of the greatest Proteas Batsman to embrace the game It wouldn’t be wrong to say that du Plessis is one of the generations of batsman on the South African national cricket team. The veteran Proteas batsman led the squad from 2016 to 2019, when he was stripped of the Test captain by Cricket South Africa due to poor form and Quinton de Kock became the team’s skipper. The most notable victories in the leadership of du Plessis came against Australia when the Proteas beat them at home in 2018 and away from home in 2016. Du Plessis completes his Test career averaging 40.03 with 4163 runs in 69 Test matches. He has 10 centuries to his credit in the longest format of the game and he also has 21 half centuries.







