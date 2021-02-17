Auburn football gets 3-star hometown as PWO





Bryan Harsin, Auburn’s head coach, has added one more member to the 2021 recruiting class at Cort Bradley, a 6’3 ″ 285 pound center of Auburn High School. He will join the team as a preferred walk-on. Bradley originally committed to UAB over the summer and decided to stay in the state for college. According to The OA News, Bradley planned to go to medical school while playing college football for the Blazers. “There really is no better place in Alabama to go to medical school and play football really well.” Last December, Bradley’s plans changed and he retired from UAB. On February 16, Bradley took to Twitter to announce that he would be pursuing his dream: to play football at Auburn University. War Eagle🦅 pic.twitter.com/PBVeHj7WPX – Cort Bradley (@CortBradley) February 17, 2021 The OA News also reported Auburn High School’s head coach Adam Winegarden’s comments about Cort Bradley as a prospect: ‘I think they get a young man who can anchor their scrimmage. With him as the center of attention for us, he really is the down men quarterback. He’s just a very intelligent player who loves the game, has a great passion for the game and has a really nasty mentality inside. “ Bradley is one 247Sports 3-star center and the # 26 OC recruit in the nation and # 33 recruit in the state of Alabama overall. He was the all states first team this year, receiving offers from a long list of other schools, including Vanderbilt, Air Force, Troy, and South Alabama. Nick Brahms is returning as a senior after starting in the middle position for Auburn football for the past two seasons. With the Tigers lagging behind the loss of Harvard transfer Eric Wilson, who ended up with the Penn State Nittany Lions, junior Jalil Irvin remains on the depth chart as Brahms’ proven backup above Cort Bradley. Brahms certainly struggled occasionally throughout the 2020 season, though, and there’s a possibility that a young, hard-working PWO could stand up and compete for snaps this fall.







