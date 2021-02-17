Faf du Plessis announces retirement from Test cricket, T20s becoming his priority | Cricket News







The 36-year-old made the announcement via a statement on his Instagram page.

“It has been a year of refinement in the fire for all of us. Uncertain were the times, but they brought me clarity in many ways. My heart is clear and the time is right to walk into a new chapter,” he said. du Plessis.

“It has been an honor to play for my country in all formats of the game, but the time has come to withdraw from Test cricket.”

“I strongly believe that I have a lot to offer the Proteas in this format. This means that ODI cricket is no longer in the plans, I only make T20 cricket a priority in the short term,” he said.

Du Plessis played 69 Tests and scored 4163 runs at an average of 40.02, including 10 hundreds and 21 fifties.

He stepped down as South Africa’s Test and T20 captain last year after taking over from the charismatic AB de Villiers in 2016.

“If someone had told me 15 years ago that I would play 69 test games for South Africa and be captain, I would not have believed them.

“I am in a place of utmost gratitude for a testing career full of blessings bestowed upon me. Every height and every layer has shaped me into the man I am proud of as I am today,” he added.

Du Plessis had wanted to say goodbye to the longest format after the home game against Australia scheduled for later this month, but this has now been postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

