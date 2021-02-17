Australian Open 2021: Daniil Medvedev beats Andrey Rublev, result, score, video, highlights





If you can’t handle the heat, get out of the kitchen. Andrey Rublev, the seventh seed, got out of a Rod Laver stove (AEDT) surprisingly fast on Wednesday when he succumbed first to the heat, followed by fellow countryman Daniil Medvedev in straight sets. The all-Russian quarter-final promised action but failed to deliver as only one of the two most skilled players was able to face the hot Melbourne weather. Watch over 40 live ATP Tour tournaments, 40 live WTA Tour tournaments and every ATP + WTA Finals match live with beIN SPORTS on Kayo. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming right away> Dodgy time out causes Barty to boilover 1:49 In the afternoon slot, with a temperature hovering around 30 degrees Celsius, Rublev bizarrely capitulated as Medvedev, the number 4 seed, released the 7-5, 6-3, 6-2 winner to reach the last four where the hell either Rafael Nadal or Stefanos Tsitsipas. Rublev, who is now 0-4 in the quarter-finals, hadn’t dropped a set on his way to the last eight and even had a two-set walkover in the round of 16, but he was annoyed for most of the match. As a redhead from Moscow, you could forgive Rublev, who couldn’t handle the long rallies, a 43-shot alternated the couple’s choice and Medvedev’s endless pressure. I mean, first of all, Daniil played, I mean, at least against me, if we take all the matches I’ve played against him, today he played his best level, Rublev said. Medvedev, who has won 19 games in a row, is now 4-0 against his ATP teammate and has never dropped a set against Rublev. But he wasn’t immune to the conditions; getting a post-game massage for cramps before conducting his interview in court. I’d say the last three points as I got ready for the serve, I couldn’t really move my left leg, he said, as both players cramped in the super tough conditions. But I’ve known him for a long time and I know how to neutralize his big shots. That’s definitely one of the best games I’ve played in recent times, not even just here but last year, Medvedev added. It was incredible because he played really well and I beat him in three sets. The total collapse of Rublevs in a match that lasted just over two hours left those who watched stunned. Medvedev managed to hide that he could barely move in the last game because he had cramps. Rublev, on the other hand, looked dead from the middle of the second set. Medvedev had his thigh massaged after the win before conducting his interview in court. – Reem Abulleil (@ReemAbulleil) February 17, 2021 These Medvedev-Rublev meetings are cruel. Just looking at them can make you tired. – Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) February 17, 2021 Rublev was in between the points and Medvedev just called the trainer. This is difficult.#AusOpen – The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) February 17, 2021 Rublev wins a rally with 43 shots and then sits for a few seconds to catch his breath. This competition is cruel! – Reem Abulleil (@ReemAbulleil) February 17, 2021 I also hope Rublev wears sunscreen – Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) February 17, 2021







