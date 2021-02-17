Rajasthan Royals inaugurates cricket academy at Barsapara stadium





As part of its commitment to harnessing potential and nurturing young talent across India, Rajasthan Royals in partnership with the Assam Cricket Association launched the State Cricket Academy, Assam on Friday, powered by Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. View the IPL mini-auction 2021 time and live streaming details here The IPL franchise has announced their first academy in the Northeast, in line with their vision to discover, nurture, promote and provide a platform for young talent. Check out the full list of players going under the hammer Located in the Barsapara Stadium of Guwahati, the Academy is aimed at young cricketers (male and female) in Assam and other northeastern states. The Royals will also help develop an elite group of Assam cricketers through this academy through of a full training and education program covering both on and off the field essentials ensuring their overall development.The academy will also see knowledge and training delivered by the RR expert coaching team to the coaches of the Assam Cricket Association to help them improve the overall value chain of coaching, ”the franchise said in a release. Commenting on the partnership and the opportunities it offers to all sides, Rajasthan Royals Chairman Ranjit Barthakur said: “Development has always been the essence of the Royals’ cricket business and this partnership with the ACA is another step in the right direction. . Successfully started and led youth programs in Jaipur, setting up academies across the country was something that was always on the agenda for us. View the available wallet of all IPL teams and team strength here “I am delighted to begin our journey to the Northeast by setting up this academy in Guwahati. With our partnership with ACA, we want to keep the entire Northeast in mind where we aim to bring in approximately 1,000 cricket players through the system, that will be able to play at the highest level with input from the RR team, ”he added. The Assam Cricket Association has expressed its delight at this partnership, Romen Dutta, president of the Assam Cricket Association, said the esteemed partnership would go a long way in producing quality Assam cricketers. He also shed light on the various ambitious infrastructure projects being undertaken by the Assam Cricket Association across the state for the development of cricket in the region. Speaking at the launch, Riyan Parag of Rajasthan Royals said: “I am absolutely delighted with the launch of this cricket academy in Guwahati. I have witnessed firsthand the passion and talent that exists in the region and I have no doubt that the academy kids will benefit enormously from the Royals brand of cricket coaching. The academy will be fantastic for the beginner cricketers in the region. ” Check out the full list of players released and retained by all IPL franchises Through this partnership, the Royals will create a detailed plan and layout of the academy’s operation – providing quality control and support to the players and technical staff. The academy will be at the heart of cricket development throughout the Northeast. The plan will then be implemented in the further academies to be set up across India, including one to be launched in Rajasthan in the near future. The Jaipur-based franchise will set up development paths for elite players by participating in matches against the RR youth teams and through involvement in the RR practice sessions. The best elite players will also have the chance to participate in the Rajasthan Royals trials ahead of the next auction. The Assam Cricket Association is in charge of day-to-day operations, including resource management. The ACA will also build the infrastructure for the academy, including the land and other necessary facilities. The Assam Cricket Association has expressed their joy at this partnership, Devajit Saikia, secretary said: “ACA-RR partnership will boost our skills development program for both novice and first-tier cricketers of Assam as RR’s youth development and talent search program is a success story Hope guys Assam and the entire North East will reap great benefits from ACA’s endeavor.

