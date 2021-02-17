For most of the last two decades, the New England Patriots had at least some success building on the off-season, winning six Vince Lombardi trophies during the Tom Brady / Bill Belichick era and numerous division titles. The future seemed consistently bright, even after seasons that saw none Super Bowlis being returned to New England.

However, the low season of 2021 is different. After a 7-9 campaign in which they missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008, the Patriots are moving into the unknown. Not only will they have to fill big gaps on both sides of the ball, they will also have to find their next long-term starting quarterback, a quest that is undoubtedly more difficult than the teams’ previous successes in this area would suggest.

Despite all that, the clubs’ out-of-season approach will remain unchanged, as Lawrence Guy recently noted.

The team captain and starting defensive gear appeared on SiriusXM Radio before the Super Bowl, talking about his team and the off-season prospects. And according to Guy, it’s exactly what it’s always been: trying to get better.

The coach is going to do what he has to do, Guy said of Patriots head coach and de facto general manager Bill Belichick. When we left our exit meeting, it was one of those things like, Hey, what’s going to happen now?

And he was like, you have to understand: this was a season we didn’t predict. We had a Covid hit. We have experienced many situations in our team. There were many new people. We didn’t win as many games as we wanted. But that doesn’t mean we just stick our tails up our butt and just walk away. That means you aim to get better the following year.

The patriots quick to turn their attention to what lies ahead is nothing new, it’s in fact what brought the world the mantra Op to Cincinnati after a devastating loss to Kansas City Chiefs early in the 2014 season. At the time, the team was able to jump back strongly and eventually win its first championship in ten years.

Now, a similar mindset is needed to conclude the book on what was a challenging 2020 season and position the team for another playoff run. There is no doubt for Guy that the whole team has all set their sights on what lies ahead, starting with the man at the top.

I’ve never been to the win or the loss of the organization when we never got out the following year, like, Okay, we need to get better. We won a Super Bowl? We look at the Super Bowl corrections. We won it, but look at all these bad games we need to improve so we don’t have to do this again next year, he said.

And that’s what kind of person Coach is. Will improve regardless of the situation. It may not be the outcome some people want, win, or lose, but it gets better every week.

This process of getting better could also involve getting Lawrence Guy back in the lap: the veteran defender is on his way to unlimited freedom and therefore needs a new contract. Given uncertainty elsewhere, both in terms of performance on the field and leadership off the field, trying to re-sign the 30-year-old should be a New England priority.