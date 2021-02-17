MCC and the MCC Foundation are launching online cricket platforms





MCC’s Community Development Department and the MCC Foundation have launched free-to-access online platforms that provide fun content to help young cricketers stay active at home while pausing recreational sports activities. The MCC Foundation Virtual hub is an engaging online resource with content aimed at young players aged 11-16, including training, cricket challenges, matches and activities that promote positive mental wellbeing. The online platform also includes nutrition tips for the whole family, strength and conditioning plans, and resources to help young people work independently on their technical skills in the major cricket disciplines. The Hub features contributions from professional coaches and cricketers from the Foundation’s new Young Ambassadors program; these inspiring individuals lead the Foundation’s drive to make cricket a game for everyone. Recent findings from Sport England found that only 41.9% of young people aged 5 to 16 in London achieved the recommended hours of activity in 2019-2020, a decrease of 4.2% compared to the 2018/19 academic year. This is largely attributed to the school closures and lockdowns we saw last year. Initiatives such as the Virtual Hub will therefore be essential to give young people the tools and inspiration to become active. The Virtual hub is free to access, publicly available, and constantly updated with fresh new material to keep participants engaged. The Virtual hub can be found below. Virtual hub Dr. Sarah Fane OBE, Director of the MCC Foundation, said: “This has been a devastating time for young people. Away from friends, unable to participate in school and sports, their mental health and fitness have suffered significantly. We hope our hub will inspire them to keep going, get active and get ready for the season ahead. “The virtual hub is our way of showing that we are here to support and bring much needed joy and activity in these challenging times” “We also want to connect with our young beneficiaries around the world, who are already facing so much hardship and who are suffering the added consequences of the pandemic. The virtual hub is our way of showing that we are here to deliver much-needed joy and activity in this challenging time. “ MCC’s Community Development Department has created an online gym portal for elementary school children as part of their ongoing relationship with Westminster schools. The portal offers regularly updated games, solo activities, and challenges to keep kids energized while homeschooled.

