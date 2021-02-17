Washington Football Team: Under-the-Radar Offensive Free Agents

Despite being equal to the cap space last year, the Washington Football Team chose not to spend a lot of money in free agency on the offensive side of the ball. They made a point on Amari Cooper, but after missing there, the team focused on adding players with experience and advantages to complete their attack.

The results were quite good. The team brought in a number of key contributors to these deals, helping to strengthen their starting lineup.

Logan Thomas, in particular, stepped into a role as the best of the team. After being at most a backup option during his career, Thomas came on the scene, recording 72 catches, 670 yards, and six touchdowns for Washington. That surpassed totals for the rest of his combined career.

Washington Football Team’s Logan Thomas All-Stars for 2021

As such, I call these free agents under the radar the “Logan Thomas All-Stars”. They are names that may not be big, but they can have an impact, like Thomas did with Washington last season.

These players can also be easily referred to as JD McKissic All-Stars or Cornelius Lucas All-Stars. Those two free agents also emerged as great contributors to the team, but since Thomas was a true Wild Card who, arguably, should have made the Pro Bowl for his efforts, this group of players will be named in his honor. .

These players will come in relatively cheaply and may have the chance to compete for starting jobs or key backup roles with the team. They won’t be exciting – any more than the team’s recruitments of Thomas, McKissic, Lucas and Wes Schweitzer last year – but they can exceed expectations. Anytime you can get a free agent to do that, that’s a positive.

With that said, here’s a look at some of the under-the-radar free-agent options that the Washington Football Team might consider signing up to.