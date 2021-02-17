This Manipur official has collected folk tales from 3 local tribes in a comic book – ThePrint

Font size:

New Delhi: Th Kirankumar, deputy commissioner of the Senapati district of Manipur written a comic book about folk tales from the Mao, Maram and Poumai tribes of the state. The book contains a total of 15 folktales.

The colored comic book captures the traditions and cultures of the tribal communities with the aim of preserving them and also helping out-of-state people learn about them.

Keeping in mind that kids love stories and love reading comic books even more, we’ve combined the two using our existing folk tales to promote our culture and help them read books, Kirankumar has said.

He also said that the folk tales had been made available by the literature associations of the Mao, Maram and Poumai tribes and by the Maralui Karalimei Swijoikang (Maram Students Union). The comic book, he added, will be introduced as an additional text for school students.

The 16-year-old cricket player from Nagaland is the youngest Indian at the IPL auction

Khrievitso Kense, a 16-year-old from Nagaland, is the youngest Indian to play in the pool of 292 players shortlisted for the Indian Premier League auction to be held in Chennai on Feb. 18.

My best wishes to Khrievitso Kense from Nagaland, the youngest shortlisted Indian player # IPL2021AuctionI hope he is handpicked by a great franchisee who will excel in the @IPL 2021. pic.twitter.com/Xw8M0xR81v – Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) February 13, 2021

Kense, a leg spinner, won a whopping seven wickets in the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last month. Kense, who belongs to the village of Nagalands Tuophema, was also part of the States Under-16 team in the Vijay Merchant trophy where he five wickets on debut against Uttar Pradesh.

His journey to become a professional cricket player began when he was only seven, playing tennis with friends.

“The first ball I bowed with the leather ball was when I was 12 years old. My leg spider started to come out well. Football is very popular in Nagaland. I also play football and table tennis, but on TV I only watch cricket, that’s what he was quoted as said.

Assam’s environmentalist fights religious beliefs and returns 300 ‘extinct’ turtles to the wild

Jayaditya Purkayastha, a herpetologist from Guwahati, is helping to revive the population of black softshell turtles, which are considered extinct in the wild.

The main reason behind their extinction around the world is hunting. However, in Assam, religious beliefs have limited them to temples, reported Better India.

The tradition goes back to the Ahom kings when these turtles were deeply admired and donated to the ponds. The practice still continues, people donate turtles when a child is born as it represents long life, or to mark a woman’s menstrual cycle as it symbolizes fertility, Purkayastha has been quoted as saying.

At least 29 temple ponds in Assam have turtles. These animals never returned to the wild and were not fed their natural diet. Removing the turtles from the temple grounds would hurt the religious feelings of the devotees, he added.

Purkayastha began to explain to the temple authorities about the biological needs of these turtles. He has released 300 softshell turtles to the state’s Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary so far.

Nagaland agenthelps students prepare for government services, counsels drug addicts

Pritpal Kaur, Superintendent of Police in Noklak, Nagalands newest district, has worked to help improve the lives of people in this remote corner of the country.

Kaur, who cracked public services in 2016, is help students prepare for the exam and also accompanies drug addicts and their families. She is a licensed dentist and also helps people suffering from dental conditions.

The officer has transformed her office’s conference room into a classroom, and some 30 students attend classes three times a week from 6:00 am to 10:00 am. The students are also prepared for SSC (Staff Selection Commission), CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces), bank and state level departmental exams. She uses part of her own salary to buy books and other study materials.

Noklak borders Myanmar and is arguably the country’s most remote district. It lacks infrastructure. I thought I could take my free time in the morning and give lessons to give them some direction in life, Kaur said.

