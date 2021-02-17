Tyus Bowser wants to stay with Ravens, but a bigger deal may be waiting

BALTIMORE – Tyus Bowser chose an ideal time to have his best season in the NFL.

The Ravens’ remote linebacker put himself in a position to make a huge payday in the free agent market in Baltimore or elsewhere.

“I’m an athlete. I think about this stuff,” said Bowser Inside Access on 105.7 with Jason LaCanfora and Ken Weinman I’ve seen other guys go through it. In these difficult times you think about many things. I definitely want to be back to a great organization in Baltimore. I like what I have been able to establish there.

“I also understand that it is a business and I have to weigh my options. I just sit back and let everything unfold. At this point I can only wait.”

Bowser was drafted by the Ravens in the second round (47th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. He had a breakout year in 2020, finishing with 34 tackles, two sacks, 14 quarterback hits, and came second on the team with three interceptions.

He’s an outside ‘backer, pass-rusher first,’ said Ravens’ defense coordinator Don Martindale. “The whole four-year process now comes into its own. He’s always been good at reporting, and with the way we’ve used him this year, he’s got the ball coming to him at the right time.

And it’s not always in the third place; it’s also in the first and second place. But it just talks about Tyus Bowser’s worth and what he can do. The passer-by can rush and also lose cover, that’s a talent., and we really appreciate it. “

Bowser now has the opportunity to test the free agent market for the first time. The Ravens would love to bring him back as a homegrown player, but he might have priced himself out of their comfort zone.

Bowser could enforce a contract worth more than $ 10 million a year, especially if the other top rushers in the free agent market get the franchise tag.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, the New York Jets, and Bowser’s hometown team, the Houston Texans, could show interest. New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick also keeps a close eye on the Ravens’ players in the free agent market and could pursue Bowlser like Adalius Thomas in 2007.

In addition to Bowser, the Ravens have four other edge rushers – Matthew Judon, Yannick Ngakoue, Jihad Ward, and Pernell McPhee – who can test the off-season free market. So tough decisions lurk in Baltimore.

“Drop the chips where they are,” Bowser said Access inside “I’m having a good time now, I embrace that period of free agencies. I’m just grateful that I had the chance to talk about being able to play for the Ravens or even another team.”

The Ravens have a solid history of developing linebackers, starting with former CEO Ozzie Newsome and continuing with Eric DeCosta to this day.

Players such as Za’Darius Smith, Bart Scott, Edgerton Hartwell and Thomas have found huge winnings on other franchises. Josh Bynes was signed by the Ravens as a free agent midway through last season and turned his performance into a $ 1.6 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020.

Bowser could continue that trend.

“You just see the depth and the talent that we have. You just see the work that not only Ozzie but Eric DeCosta have done over the years setting up linebackers. You just see it work out for a lot of those gigs. They are. be able to make money and prove themselves as who they are in this competition.

“I am absolutely grateful for the opportunity to be part of this organization and be in the position I am today.”