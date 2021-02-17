LEE vs TRI Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Play XI, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, West Indies ODD Injury Update





LEE vs TRI Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, XI Play, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update from West Indies ODD Match Between Leeward Islands Hurricanes and T&T Red Force. Both teams play against each other for the first time this season of the West Indies ODD LEE vs TRI West Indies ODD Match 10 Details: The 10th Match of the West Indies ODD will see Leeward Islands Hurricanes play against T&T Red Force at 17th February at the Stanford Cricket Ground. This match starts at 11:00 PM IST and live score and commentary can be seen on FanCode and CricketAddictor website. LEE vs TRI West Indies ODD Match 10 Preview: Leeward Islands Hurricanes won 2 of their 5 recent games in the final season of the West Indies ODD, while T&T Red Force lost only one of their five recent games in the final season of the West Indies ODD. Leeward Islands Hurricanes played 3 games so far this season of the West Indian ODD, where they lost their first match against Windward Volcanoes by 31 runs and then won against Barbados Pride by 4 wickets in high scoring encounter in their second match followed by defeat to Guyana Jaguars by 5 wickets. T&T Red Force also played 3 games this season for the West Indies ODD, where they won against Jamaica Scorpions, Windward Volcanoes and Barbados Pride by 5 wickets, 4 wickets and 3 wickets respectively. Both teams have played 5 games against each other so far in the West Indies ODD, where T&T Red Force has won 4 of those games so far. LEE vs TRI West Indies ODD Match 10 Weather Report: It is expected that the temperature on race day will fluctuate around 24C with 81% humidity and 25 km / h northeasterly wind. During the match there is no chance of precipitation. LEE vs TRI West Indies ODD Match 10 Pitch Report: The field on the Stanford Cricket GroundAntigua is a batting-friendly wicket where bowlers also get reasonable assistance from the field in the second half, generally being a neutral field. According to the recent games, spinners played a good role in the middle stages of the innings. Average 1st score innings: 250 Chasing Team Record: 40% of the matches were won while hunting. LEE vs TRI West Indies ODD Match 10 Injury Update: Will be added if there is an update LEE vs TRI West Indies ODD Match 10 Likely XIs: Leeward Islands Hurricanes: Devon Thomas, Amir Jangoo, Kieran Powell, Nitish Kumar, Ross Powell, Terrence Warde, Keacy Carty Hayden Walsh, Jeremiah Louis, Ashmead Nedd, Sheeno Berridge Bank: Quinton Boatswain, Montcin Hodge, Nino Henry T&T Red Force: Nicholas Pooran, Denesh Ramdin, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Kjorn Ottley, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hosein, Anderson Phillip, Ravi Rampaul, Imran Khan Bank: Khary Pierre, Kjorn Ottley, Imran Khan LEE vs TRI Top Picks for Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tricket Tips: Evin Lewis is the left-handed explosive batsman of T&T Red Force, having scored 205 runs in 3 games of this competition so far. He will look forward to another big score. Jason Mohammed is the right-handed top batsman for T&T Red Force. He has piled 164 runs with the bat in 3 games and also took 3 major wickets. Keacy Carty is one of the main players of the Leeward Islands Hurricanes when they strike first. He scored 153 points in 3 games using a century. Keiran Powell is the left-handed batsman of the Leeward Islands of Hurricanes, scoring 120 points in 3 games so far. He missed his century by 6 runs in the last game against Barbados Pride. LEE vs TRI West Indies ODD Match 10 Captain and Vice-Captain Choices: Captain House Lewis, Jason Mohammed Vice captain Keacy Carty, Keiran Powell Recommended to play XI No.1 for LEE vs TRI Dream11 Team: Goalkeeper Nicholas Pooran Hitters Evin Lewis (C), Jason Mohammed, Nitish Kumar, Kieran Powell All Rounder Keacy Carty (VC), Kieron Pollard Bowler Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein, Anderson Phillip, Sheeno Berridge Recommended to Play XI No.2 for LEE vs TRI Dream11 Team: Goalkeeper Nicholas Pooran Batsmen Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed (C), Kieran Powell (VC), Nitish Kumar All-rounder Keacy Carty, Kieron Pollard Bowler Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein, Anderson Phillip, Sheeno Berridge LEE vs TRI West Indies ODD Match 10 Expert Advice: T&T Red Force are a bit of strong teams given their recent form and head-to-head record concerns, so make sure your team is in their favor. Quinton Bootsman is an important player for your team as he is the highest wicket taker so far with 8 wickets in 2 matches. LEE vs TRI West Indies ODD Match 10 Likely Winners: T&T Red Force is expected to win this competition.







