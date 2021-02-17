Welcome to the world’s largest cricket stadium: The Tribune India





Ahmedabad, February 17 The newly installed LED floodlights at the refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will eliminate shadows, making it easier to spot the air balls in the upcoming day / night test between India and England, starting February 24. The world’s largest cricket stadium will also have 11 center lanes, which is also unique, along with never-before-heard four locker rooms with a built-in gymnasium, said Gujarat Cricket Association joint secretary Anil Patel. The Motera Stadium had undergone an extensive renovation that began when current BCCI Secretary Jay Shah was in charge of the state’s cricket unit. Workers sweep the grounds of Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The renovated stadium will be the venue for the last two test matches of the ongoing series between India and England. PTI With a seating capacity of 1.10,000, which is more than Melbourne Cricket Ground, the GCA will offer approximately 55,000 tickets for sale for the next two test matches at the venue. Recently, the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy knockouts were held at the Motera. “This is the only stadium in the world with 11 midfields on the main field. We are also the only stadium in the world with the same ground used for both training and center lanes,” said GCA secretary Patel. “Instead of mast lights, we installed LED lights on the entire round roof for better visibility and to eliminate shadows,” he said. Patel also said the state-of-the-art drainage system will allow the soil to dry quickly in case of a heavy downpour. “Sand has been used under the grass. This, together with a state-of-the-art drainage system, will drain rainwater very quickly compared to other regular soils. An employee will clean the lobby of the Sardar Patel Stadium on Wednesday. PTI “Even if there is 8 cm of rain during a game, the water drains very quickly. This reduces the chance that games will be canceled due to rain,” said Patel. He added that equipment worth Rs 2 crore was only purchased for the maintenance of the ground. Spread over an area of ​​63 hectares, the stadium also has six indoor courts with bowling machines. This is in addition to the outdoor practice fields and two practice areas with a small pavilion area, Patel said. “This is the only stadium in the world with four changing rooms for the players. Each dressing room includes a state-of-the-art gymnasium. The stadium also has a clubhouse with 50 luxurious rooms and five suites,” said Patel during the media tour of the stadium. PTI







