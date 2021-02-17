College football is looking at rule changes to avoid fake injuries

Getty Images

At all football levels, the referees will stop the game whenever a player is injured, and that player has to serve one game. And at all levels of football, some coaches and players play the system by having a player pretend to be injured, so that the referees stop the clock and give his team time to change staff for the next game.

Now there is growing college-level momentum for a rule change that would deter fake injuries, perhaps by requiring every player who gets injured to stay out for the rest of the series, and not just for one game.

Todd Berry, executive director of the American Football Coaches Association, told ESPN his group had asked the NCAA rules committee to deal with players who mimic injuries.

“Our ethics committee, which is proposing changes to the NCAA’s rules, unanimously said this should stop,” said Berry. So she asked the rules committee to do something about itIt’s bad for football. “

The NFL has occasionally taken harsh action against players impersonating injuries. In 2012, Emmanuel Sanders and the Steelers were fined when Sanders shamelessly faked an injury to give the Steelers a timeout. But the referees on the field are simply not equipped to determine when a player is faking, and so they have no choice but to stop the clock when a player indicates that he needs medical attention. Forcing injured players to sit out a full sequence can ensure that there is enough time for the medical staff on the sidelines to check them up, and ensure that players are not pretending to be injured, so that they can step off the field. for a game without costing their teams a timeout.