How Sixers vs. Rockets to watch: live stream, storylines, playtime and more





The 18-10 Sixers will aim to shoot a three-game loss series at home on Wednesday-evening, while the 11-16 Rockets hope to end a six-game slip. Here are the main things for tonight game: When: 7:30 pm ET with Sixers Pregame Live at 6:45 pm

7:30 pm ET with Sixers Pregame Live at 6:45 pm True: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

NBC Sports Philadelphia Live stream: NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com and the MyTeams app And here are three storylines to watch: Houston can be very understaffed Christian Wood, who continued his impressive upward trajectory as a player averaging 22.0 points and 10.2 rebounds over his first 17 games for Houston, will miss a seventh straight game with a sprained right ankle. Other key players included in Tuesday night’s Rockets injury report included Eric Gordon (right groin pain), Victor Oladipo (right foot strain) and PJ Tucker (left quad contusion). Gordon and Oladipo were in doubt, while Tucker was doubtful. For the Sixers, Shake Milton will miss his fourth game in a row due to a left ankle sprain. Joel Embiid was on the list of probably having trouble on Tuesday, which sidelined him for Monday’s loss to the Jazz. More eyes than usual on Simmons While he would have been an important part of Houstons ‘reconnaissance report, Ben Simmons drew a lot of attention when he scored career-high 42 points in Sixers’ loss to Utah on Monday. He probably won’t be defended by big men anymore, and the question of whether he can sustain the aggression he showed against the Jazz isn’t entirely relevant if Embiid is likely to return. When Embiid is on the ground, the Sixers hardly need Simmons and Tobias Harris to combine for 50 field goal attempts and 78 points. That said, the Sixers would certainly be encouraged if Simmons continues to play high-level basketball in any form. We imagine his primary defensive assignment will be John Wall, who posted 20.0 points and 6.2 assists per game in his first year with the Rockets. Can Rockets figure things out without wood? As mentioned above, Houston’s lost streak is twice as long as the Sixers, and it coincides with Wood’s absence. Gordon, Oladipo and Tucker have all missed recent games as well. DeMarcus Cousins ​​started in Woods and averaged 11.0 points and 9.2 rebounds during that stretch. Cousins ​​vs. Embiid would have been a match of two All-Stars at one point, but Embiid should have a head start now, as he does most nights. Tucker has proven his ability to monitor centers and could play a role if available. It will be interesting to see new Rockets head coach Stephen Silas’s plan against Embiid. Overall, the Rockets are ranked 29th in offensive rating and 23rd in defensive rating since February 6 Cleaning the glassThey will be desperate for a win.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos