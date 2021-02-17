Manika Batra survives a scare against Archana Kamath to reach the semi-finals





Stern paddle Manika Batra advanced to the semi-finals of the senior national table tennis championships on Wednesday with a 4-3 win over Archana Kamath in Panchkula. The top seed had to work hard to win 13-11, 11-9, 4-11, 5-11, 9-11, 11-8, 11-4. After Manika led 2-0, Archana fought very well back to a tie and took a 3-2 lead. But when she changed gears, Manika showed her courage to force a decider and win the final comfortably. Archana made way too many mistakes in the sixth game that allowed Manika to breathe easily. At 6-10 Manika knew she had sewn it nicely to free herself from all negative thoughts. And in the decision maker, she didn’t have to do much as Archanas errors kept growing and Manika pulled down the shutters for the Karnataka girl. Manika will then face Sreeja Akula, who defeated Prapti Sen 4-3, in another tight match. Sreeja gained the upper hand after trailing 0-2 and put off her authority with two fine games to score 2-2. Then she dropped one before getting the upper hand to wrap it. The Railways’ Takeme Sarkar started well before letting Pooja Sahasrabudhe enjoy a 2-1 advantage. But the Railroad Girl stroked her way to the semi-finals when she took the next three matches to seal Poojas’ fate. Reeth, who was responsible for second seed Sutirtha Mukheree in the pre-quarter finals, had hiccups but soon came to himself to finish in style with a 4-2 verdict against Kaushani Nath. In the pre-quarter finals, defending champion and second seed Sutirtha Mukherjee flattered by misleading and went down 3-4 for PSPB’s Reeth Rishya. But Archana was lucky enough to escape defeat at the hands of TTFI wildcard contestant Anusha Kutumbale who failed to take home the advantage. The ninth seed led 3-0, but the girl from Madhya Pradesh managed to pull herself up and restore parity. In the decision maker, Archana became wiser after the events and her changed strategy paid dividends immediately. Top-seeded Manika Batra pooh-poohed early warnings from Railways’s Sagarika Mukherjee, with a 4-0 verdict. Prapti Sen, like Sreeja Akula, fended off early threats, but the rest of the higher seeds played according to the script. Earlier in the day, three other seeds tumbled in the round of 32. No. 3rd seed Ayhika lost to Pooja Sahasrabudhe 4-2, 14th seed Madhurika Patkar went to Poymantee Baisya 3-4, and former national champion Ankita Das got the door through Kaushani Nath. Results Women’s Singles Quarter-Finals: Manika Batra bt Archana Kamath 13-11, 11-9, 4-11, 5-11, 9-11, 11-8, 11-4 Akula Sreeja Akula bt Prapti Sen 7-11, 11-13, 11-8, 11-7, 7-11, 11-6, 11-7, Takeme Sarkar bt Pooja Sahasrabudhe 11-8, 9-11, 1-11, 11-9, 11-8, 11-9, Reeth Rishya bt Kaushani Nath 11-2, 6-11, 9-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-9.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos