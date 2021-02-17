Why a professional cricket player decided to make golf shoes | Golf equipment: clubs, balls, bags





Mike Forsey doesn’t know much about cricket. He has worked in the golf shoe industry for over 30 years and is a driving force behind innovation at brands such as FootJoy, Nike and Under Armor. Recently, Forsey was approached by a former professional cricket player, David Paynter, who was expanding his cricket shoe business into golf and the two realized that the shoe requirements for both sports were similar.

Golfers, like cricketers, spend a lot of time in their golf shoes, Forsey said. [Cricket] competitions can last for five days and golfers can spend up to 12 hours in their shoe so they can feel more comfortable no matter what.

Over the course of his career, Paynter had his shoes custom designed by a shoemaker, creating a lightweight and supportive option beyond the typical cricket offering. Frustrated by the lack of performance footwear in the space, he launched the Payntr brand in 2017 to provide a solution to other cricketers, and after some success decided to expand into golf.

The performance multiplied philosophy and what David does in cricket is what is needed in golf, Forsey said, referring to the brand’s guiding principle. It’s similar to what I’ve always done when creating a product where you look at what the athletes need and study the biomechanics to give that player a competitive edge.

Forsey and Payntr teamed up to design a performance golf shoe with an emphasis on support, energy return and lightweight comfort. The result is the Payntr x 001 F golf shoe, announced this week and shipped March 1.

A 3D traction system is one of the shoe’s leading performance qualities with an emphasis on preventing rotational slip, supporting horizontal weight shift, and benefiting from vertical energy return during the swing. The unique traction pattern is a mix of hexagonal and arrow-like traction studs strategically placed where the shape supports the foot the most.

For an explosive amount of energy return during the golf swing and with every stride, a responsive graphite plate is built into the foam midsole to generate a ground response. The midsole also has firmer support on the outside of the heel and forefoot to help keep the foot on the ground longer, providing more opportunity to harness that ground response.

The shoe is treated with a hydrophobic solution borrowed from outdoor products called NeverWet, which allows the shoe’s water to bead up in wet conditions. To control internal temperature and moisture, the tongue is perforated with vents to move perspiration away from the foot.

The Payntr X 001 F golf shoe is available for $ 160 in three colors: white, gray and black. Payntr Golf is also releasing a golf glove treated with the same water-resistant technology, and a collection of hats featuring the brand’s Performance Multiplied logo, which represents the idea of ​​taking contrasting elements and multiplying them into a solution.

