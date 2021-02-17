Iowa Football Recruiting: Hawkeyes Land Commitment from Kansas DE Caden Crawford





The class of 2021 just had their signing day a few weeks ago, but in the world of college football recruiting, coaching staff never get a break. That’s no different in Iowa City, where the Hawkeyes have already turned their attention to the 2022 class. After landing a top 25 class in 2021, Iowa is looking to build on that momentum for the next class. They got off to an excellent early start when Aaron Graves in the 4 star class of 22 defensive end committed to the Hawkeyes in 2019. Now they have bookends because Graves helped Iowa bring in another big defensive end. This time are Kansas-born Caden Crawford, who committed to the Hawkeyes on Wednesday. Like Graves, with whom Crawford bonded during the recruitment process, Crawford is an explosive playmaker. He has a great frame for the 65 and 240 pound position as a junior in high school. Look for him to add some bulk when he starts the program and makes the switch to a full-time defensive lineman after playing as a linebacker / hybrid edge rusher at Lansing High in Kansas. As a junior, Crawford used that explosiveness and a nice combination of power with fast hands to collect 78 tackles, 18 TFL and 4 sacks. Crawford chose Iowa over offers from Oklahoma State, Nebraska, Minnesota and Kansas state as well as interest from a number of other Power 5 programs. He committed to Iowa despite not being able to make an official visit due to the ongoing NCAA dead period. He planned to take a self-guided trip through Iowa City last weekend, but decided to hold off because he wanted to do it with Graves, who was wrestling in the state rally. The two will now have plenty of time to visit together as Iowas has the first two commits in the 2022 class. Although Graves is rated as a four-star prospectus, Crawford is not far behind as a very high three-star. Despite having only two commits in class, the Hawkeyes now have the 26th rated class in the nation for 2022. Look forward to continuing to rise as the class fills up. Welcome aboard Caden Crawford! Caden Crawford, DE Hometown: Lansing, KS (Lansing)

Height: 65

Weight: 240 lbs

Stars: 247 sports – 3 rivals – 3

