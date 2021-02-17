UTEP Tennis Team went to Las Vegas for two games – El Paso Herald Post





Almost three weeks from the first game of the season, the UTEP tennis team will be back in action this weekend. The miners will compete against Weber State (Friday, 10am MT) and UNLV (Saturday, 10am MT) in Las Vegas. We’ve been looking forward to getting back on the road for months, said UTEP coach Ivan Fernandez. We have worked hard to prepare for this weekend. The weather has definitely affected our training in recent days, but we are ready to compete again. Due to the arctic conditions in El Paso in recent days, the courts have frozen at the El Paso Tennis and Swim Club, but with the temperature finally rising, the Miners can play again on Wednesday afternoon. UTEP (0-2) opened the season with losses to Arizona (6-1) and Texas Tech (4-0) in the Sun City in late January. The miners return to The Entertainment Capital of the World for the third time in a row. after acquiring Weber State and UNLV in 2019, and Youngstown State and UNLV in 2020 before the season was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, Weber State has a 1-2 on Wednesday afternoon in a game at Dixie State. Like the Miners, the Wildcats have faced a demanding early season schedule with losses at BYU (6-1) and Utah (4-2). ), sandwiched around a win over NM State (6-1) in Salt Lake City. UNLV is also 1-2 and is in the middle of seven straight home games to open spring. The Rebels have a win over Youngstown State (4-3) and lose to Florida Atlantic (4-1) and UTSA (4- 1), and will host Weber State on Thursday before taking on the Miners. We have two very challenging games, said Fernandez. We want to keep improving every game, and playing at home two weeks ago helped us prepare for this weekend. The highlight of the Miners’ opening weekend was that senior Erandi Martinez scored a 7-6, 7-5 triumph over Arizonas Jelena Lukic on January 30.UTEP was competitive against the Wildcats and two other Miners (Vanessa Valdez and Veronica Lebisova) took their opponent over. into a third set of singles competition and Kathleen Percegona dropped her first set in tiebreaker fashion. After a long hiatus in the league, things get very busy for the Miners, playing five games in nine days, starting on Friday and ending with a home game against UTSA on Saturday, February 27.

