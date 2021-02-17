Porto-Juventus | Porto 2-1 Juventus: Pirlo’s men catch a cold | UEFA Champions League

Porto scored at the start of both halves, but Juventus balanced this round of 16 draw thanks to Federico Chiesa’s late reply.

Porto hit the front after just 60 seconds when Rodrigo Bentancur’s back pass was too short and Mehdi Taremi’s challenge to Wojciech Szczsny threw the ball into the net. Shortly before half-time, Juventus offered their first goal attempt by Merih Demiral for the injured Giorgio Chiellini in the 40th minute.

The visitors also slowly emerged from the blocks in the second period when Moussa Marega collected Wilson Manaf’s cut and shot into the nearby post of Szczsny after 19 seconds.

That seemed to excite Juventus in the end, but Porto, looking for a sixth consecutive out in the competition, remained resilient until Adrien Rabiot’s cross was skillfully handed in by Chiesa to tantalizingly balance this match.

Mehdi Taremi celebrates the scoring after 60 secondsGetty Images

Player of the match: Srgio Oliveira (Porto)

“He maintained great defensive form and created a real threat with his forward play and accurate set-piece delivery. A very energetic performance full of quality and know-how. He was quick to get the team organized and stop any impending pairing by going through. Juventus. “

Roberto Martnez, UEFA technical observer

Carlos Machado, Porto reporter

It was a bittersweet victory for Porto after they took control of the match, had chances to score a third, but ended up getting a late goal against Chiesa. The hosts’ match plan went as they hoped, as they prevented Juventus from creating dangerous situations for most of the match. Srgio Oliveira had a big chance for the third to have killed the draw, but it was Chiesa’s goal that brought Juventus right back in.

Sérgio Oliveira with his Player of the Match awardUEFA via Getty Images

Paolo Menicucci, Juventus reporter

“To err is human, but to persevere (in error) is diabolical,” philosopher Seneca is often quoted. After giving Porto an early goal, Juventus repeated the same mistake after the break. Beyond those two incidents, however, it seemed like a night to forget for Juventus, who lacked energy and ideas for most of the match and failed to create serious opportunities to score or draw Ronaldo into the attack. However, Chiesa’s late attack gives Bianconeri new hope for a return to Turin.

Reaction

Srgio Conceio, coach from Porto: “We didn’t score by chance. Our pressure worked. The players interpreted perfectly what we wanted. We have always remained very organized, whether in a higher block or a lower block. The players had a fantastic game. Congratulations they were the great workers of this victory. “

Agustn Marchesn, defender of Porto: “Very happy with the work of the team. We showed that we are a great team, that they have to respect us and that no one can underestimate us. Today we showed that we are here to do important things. We know we were facing a major rival. “

Andrea Pirlo, Juventus coach: “Porto has often played like that in the Champions League, but we let them play the way they wanted. We had to circulate the ball faster and better. Porto closed spaces in the middle and we had to use the flanks more. Not easy as the ball doesn’t move fast enough. “

Danilo, Juventus defender: “This is the Champions League and we knew it was going to be a very difficult game against a team that is preparing very well for these kinds of games, so we knew we couldn’t afford to make the mistakes we made tonight. Porto played as we expect but we need to know that at this level you have to be ready from the start. ”

An ecstatic Moussa Marega after his goalAFP via Getty Images

Main statistics

Taremi became the fifth Iranian player to score in the UEFA Champions League and the first in the knockout stages.

Taremi’s goal was the 200th Juventus they faced in the UEFA Champions League era.

Porto has scored at least one goal in 28 of the 34 games in the first half this season.

Porto had scored more than one goal in just one of their last 13 knockout stage matches in UEFA competition for the match.

Juventus had conceded more than one goal in just one of their last 13 UEFA Champions League appearances tonight.

Marega (eight) overtook Frdric Kanout (seven) as the highest scoring Malian in the UEFA Champions League.

Lineups

postage: Marchesn; Manaf, Pepe, Mbemba, Zaidu; Corona (Loum 90), Srgio Oliveira (Conceio 90), Uribe, Otvio (Luis Daz 57); Marega (Gruji 66), Taremi

Federico Chiesa is congratulated on grabbing the crucial away goalGetty Images

Juventus: Szczsny; Danilo, De Ligt, Chiellini (Merih Demiral 35), Alex Sandro; Chiesa, Rabiot, Bentancur, McKennie (Morata 63); Kulusevski (Ramsey 77), Ronaldo

What’s next?

Both teams have some domestic games ahead of the return game on Tuesday, March 9.

postage

22/2: Martimo (a)

27/2: Sporty (h)

03/3: Braga (h), Portuguese Cup

07/3: Gil Vicente (a)

Juventus

22/2: Crotone (hour)

27/2: Verona (a)

02/3: Spezia (hours)

06/3: Lazio (hours)

* League matches, unless stated otherwise