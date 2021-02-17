Seahawks beat Coastal in men’s tennis





Box Score WILMINGTON, North Carolina Newcomers Gabriel Hurtado and Bekhzad Rasamatov collected their first collegiate victories when UNCW dominated regional rival Coastal Carolina 6-1 in men’s tennis early Wednesday at the Stevens Tennis Complex UNCW leveled the record 1-1 this spring, while CCU, which had started the season with four consecutive postponements, fell into the season opener. Playing 17 days for the first time, UNCW took the early doubles, then went on to win five of the six singles matches to take the first win of the new season in just 2:44. “It’s always great to win on the road, especially against a really good Coastal team,” he said Mait DuBois , The 14-year-old head coach of UNCW. “It’s been a year to the day since our last team win. We got an excellent performance out of it Gabe Hurtado He had a dominant performance to get his first college win. “ The Seahawks captured the doubles in 41 minutes as the No. 1 and No. 3 teams won decisively. Dillon Gooch and Rasamatov rolled past Juan Castellanos and Guilherme Toresan from CCU, 6-1, into slot # 3 to get things going and ITA preseason # 27 Bruno Caula and Daniel Groom took the double with a 6-4 decision over Bastien Huon and Pyry Hyrkonen. Hurtado, of Bogota, Colombia, increased the score 2-0 for the Seahawks when he sent CCU’s Francesco Cori 6-0, 6-1 to No. 5 singles for the sophomore Davide Innocenti increased the margin to 3-0 by storming past Diego Giraldo, 6-3, 6-3, at number 2. Rasamatov, from Tushkent, Uzbekistan, then clincher the Seahawks at number 6 singles with a 7-5, 6-0 verdict over Castellanos, taking the score to 4-0. After Huon won at the top of the lineup to cut the score to 4-1, veterans Daniel Groom and Michael Copeland from UNCW won in straight sets at No. 3 and No. 4 to give the Seahawks the away win. The Seahawks will return to UNCW courts on Saturday for their home debut against Kennesaw State at noon. The Chanticleers then entertain Kennesaw State in an afternoon game on Sunday. UNCW 6, Coastal Carolina 1

February 17, 2021 | Stevens Tennis Complex | Conway, SC

Singles 1. Bastien Huon (CCU) def. Bruno Caula (UNCW), 6-3, 7-6 (7-5)

2. Davide Innocenti (UNCW) def. Diego Giraldo (CCU), 6-3, 6-3

3. Daniel Groom (UNCW) def. Pyry Hyrkkonen (CCU), 7-6, 6-0

4. Michael Copeland (UNCW) def. Neil O’Connor (CCU), 7-6 (8-6), 6-2

5. Gabriel Hurtado (UNCW) def. Francesco Cori (CCU), 6-0, 6-1

6. Bekhzad Rasamatov (UNCW) def. Juan Castellanos (CCU), 7-5 (8-6), 6-0 Double 1. Bruno Caula Daniel Groom (UNCW) def. Bastien Huon / Pyry Hyrkkonen (CCU), 6-4

2. Diego Giraldo / Francesco Cori (CCU) vs. Michael Copeland / Gabriel Hurtado (UNCW), 2-5, unfinished

3. Dillon Gooch / Bekhzad Rasamatov (UNCW) def. Juan Castellanos / Guilherme Toresan (CCU), 6-1 Order of finishing: Double (3,1); Singles (5,2,6,1,3,4)

