Saint Mary’s hockey programs receive an anonymous $ 1 million gift





WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) – The men’s and women’s hockey teams at Saint Marys University have received an anonymous donation, making this the greatest gift in program history. According to the university, a family has given Cardinal hockey an outright gift of $ 250,000, along with a commitment of $ 750,000 for future needs. With this funding, Saint Mary’s said the program could implement several upgrades next season, including a second scoreboard, new sound and acoustics, and new men’s equipment. The university said after some of their children played competitive hockey, the family decided to give back to the sport that brought them so much joy and created so many connections over the years. “They loved the sport and we loved the sport, and it has taken us all over the world,” said the family. “We met some great people along the way. It’s a great group and some of our best friends were made by hockey.” From their own experiences, a statement from the university shows that the benefactors realize how expensive it can be to play hockey, with expenses such as equipment, use of the rink, travel and more. In addition to offering program improvements, donors hope the money will also enable seniors to bring some of their equipment and clothing with them when they graduate. The family believes this will not only enable alumni to keep playing hockey but also help recruit future Cardinals. “Having the name Saint Marys is a recruiting tool,” the donors said. “When they go out, someone will see, and then hockey alumni can share their hockey stories and what Saint Marys meant to them, and spread that message.” Sarah Murray, Saint Mary’s women’s hockey coach, agreed that the gift not only enhances the players’ experiences, but also helps drive recruitment efforts for future Cardinal student athletes. “Our cardinal athletes are grateful for all the improvements made possible through this generosity,” said Murray. “The results of this gift will be visible not only to our athletes and our fans, but also to future students, helping us differentiate ourselves from our competitors.” Men’s hockey coach Ryan Egan also expressed his appreciation for the generous gift from the family. “I can’t even put into words what this gift means for the Saint Marys men’s hockey program,” said Egan. “The impact this gift will have, not only in the short term but also in the long term, will help sustain this program for the next decade and beyond. We are forever grateful to these benefactors.” The family expressed their appreciation for both Coach Murray and Coach Egan. In addition to their love for the game, the donors also indicated that faith was a big factor in their decision to donate. We thought and prayed together about where to donate and how to give back, the family shared. Father James P. Burns, the president of Saint Marys, said he was honored to speak to the benefactors. “We are so grateful for their generosity and devotion to Saint Mary and edified by their trust and faith in God,” he said. They are examples of the work we do at Saint Mary’s, particularly in our character and our virtuous initiatives. gift helps us nurture our vision for this critical initiative.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos