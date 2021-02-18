NCAA Division I Council extends the recruitment period for all sports through May 31





The NCAA Division I Council announced on Wednesday that it is extending the recruitment period for all sports through May 31, continuing the personal recruiting ban in effect since the coronavirus pandemic began last March. The council said it will provide an update on a possible return to personal recruitment by April 15, meaning there is a chance that coaches will be able to attend events during the June and July live periods in men’s and women’s basketball. With the dead period possibly ending in June, it will have been at least 14 months since there were official campus visits for prospects or personal assessments by coaches. “After careful consideration of all available information, the board agreed that an extension of the dead period to May 31 was necessary,” said M. Grace Calhoun, chairman of the board and Penn athletic director. “However, there is a strong commitment to use the coming weeks to outline the transition plan back to recruiting activities beyond June 1 and to deliver those plans to prospective student athletes, their families and NCAA membership by April 15.” For basketball, the announcement means that there will be no in-person evaluation during the two scheduled live periods in April. As far as football is concerned, the evaluation period from April 15 to May 31 is off limits to coaches. In Wednesday’s announcement, the council also increased the number of hours football teams can spend on off-season activities from eight to 10 hours per week, including up to four hours per week for meetings and walk-throughs, and up to six hours. per week of physical activities.

