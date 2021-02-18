Aguilar takes the win for No. 10 Texas A&M men’s tennis at No. 19 UCF





Orlando, Florida Carlos Aguilar took the final game on Wednesday night, taking a 4-3 victory for No. 10 Texas A&M men’s tennis at No. 19 UCF at the USTA National Campus. With the win, A&M improved to 4-1 in the year, while the Knights dropped to 2-2 this season. This was a very tough game for both teams, I thought, UCF is a very good team, said Texas A&M head coach Steve Denton. We were lucky enough to get out of the doubles by winning a pair of tiebreakers, and that elusive fourth run almost never happened. Thanks to the team for working hard on it in the end. Carlos gave up four match points on his serve in the second set. Sometimes you have to get a bit of luck in these matches and the Aggies got it today. We are very proud of Carlos when he got a second chance to really raise his level. I only remember one casual mistake from him in the third set. It was great for Carlos and the confidence of the teams to get through this. No. 33 Aguilar fought back after dropping a tiebreaker in the first set and won 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-1 against Trey Hilderbrand on lane three to deliver the final blow to the Maroon & White. The clinch win was Aguilar’s second of the year after taking fourth and final point against No. 21 Pepperdine at the ITA Kick Off Weekend in Ann Arbor last month. The Aggies opened the game by capturing the doubles through a pair of tiebreakers on fields two and three. After A & Ms No. 48 Aguilar and Bjorn Thomson dropped a 6-3 result on lane one for Hildebrand and Gabriel Decamps, the visitors needed both lanes to secure the early 1-0 advantage. A & Ms Hady Habib and Noah Schachter recorded their first tiebreaker victory 7-5 in midfield over Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi and Bogdan Pavel. The first point of the day was secured by Valentin Vacherot and Pierce Rollins on lane three with a 7-2 win against Alan Rubio and Kento Yamada. UCF ran the script on the Aggies who won four of their six first sets in singles, but the Aggies were the first to secure singles wins to march out to a 3-0 lead. No. 116 Schachter topped Rubio 6-2, 6-2 while No. 13 Habib No. 52 Grassi Mazzuchi 6-2, 6-4 before UCF was able to claim three consecutive wins and even the game. With all the attention on lane three, Aguilar was able to place the final match in three sets above Hilderbrand. Wednesday’s game was scheduled to start at 9 a.m., but bad weather delayed nearly six hours. NEXT ONE The Aggies were scheduled to host No. 19 Kentucky on Friday, but bad weather in Texas has resulted in the game having to be postponed. A&M remains on the road for a showdown with Vanderbilt Sunday at 1pm to open SEC. FOLLOW THE AGGIES Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M men’s tennis team Facebook Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN TENNIS MATCH RESULTS No. 10 Texas A&M 4, No. 19 UCF 3 USTA National Complex Orlando, Florida Singles Competition 1. # 16 Gabriel Decamps (UCF) defeats. # 4 Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) 7-5, 6-4 2. # 13 Hady Habib (GUEST) def. # 52 Juan Pablo Mazzuchi (UCF) 6-2, 6-4 3. # 33 Carlos Aguilar (TAMU) defeated. Trey Hilderbrand (UCF) 6-7 (4-7), 7-5, 6-1 4. # 116 Noah Schachter (TAMU) defeated. Alan Rubio (UCF) 6-2, 6-2 5. Kento Yamada (UCF) def. Guido Marson (TAMU) 6-2, 6-3 6. Mikhail Sokolovskiy (UCF) def. Raphael Perot (TAMU) 6-4, 7-6 (7-2) Double competition 1. Gabriel Decamps / Trey Hilderbrand (UCF) def. # 48 Bjorn Thomson / Carlos Aguilar (TAMU) 6-3 2. Hady Habib / Noah Schachter (GUEST) def. Juan Pablo Mazzuchi / Bogdan Pavel (UCF) 7-6 (7-5) 3. Valentin Vacherot / Pierce Rollins (TAMU) defeated. Alan Rubio / Kento Yamada (UCF) 7-6 (7-2) Match Notes: Texas A&M 4-1; National ranking # 10 UCF 2-2; National ranking # 19 Order of arrival: Doubles (1,2,3); Singles (4,2,5,6,1,3) Game scheduled for 10am, experienced 6 hours of rain delay, started at 4pm T-3: 20 A-41







