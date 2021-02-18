Bruins players wear ‘AJ’s Army’ shirts in honor of the injured HS hockey player





The Boston Bruins continue to show their support for a high school hockey player in Massachusetts who was seriously injured on the ice last month. On Wednesday, the Bruins tweeted a photo of favorites Charlie McAvoy and David Pastrnak wearing ‘AJ’s Army’ T-shirts in honor of AJ Quetta, which was transferred from Massachusetts General Hospital to a specialized rehabilitation center in Atlanta on Tuesday. Quetta, a senior at Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro, crashed his head into the boards in a Jan. 26 game against Pope Francis. in West Springfield and suffered a severe spinal cord injury. According to his family, Quetta is expected to spend at least three months at the Shepherd Rehabilitation Center. The Bruins tweet reads: “Thinking of you, AJ”. On Tuesday, Quetta’s teammates at Bishop Feehan gathered outside the mass general in uniform with their hockey sticks to form a guard of honor for Quetta and his family. The Quetta family’s departure was delayed, but the team waited an hour for the Providence resident to be transferred to an ambulance that took him to a medical helicopter at Hanscom Air Force Base in Bedford. He was then flown to the Shepherd Rehabilitation Center, the Atlanta rehabilitation center is the same where Matt Brown was treated, a Massachusetts resident who suffered a spinal cord injury 11 years ago while playing hockey in high school. Brown, who played for and graduated from Norwood High School, has established a foundation to support spinal cord injury patients and their families. Brown’s family has been in contact with the Quettas. Since Quetta’s injury, a network of thousands of Bruins supporters to total strangers have already raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the Providence resident and his family. On Monday, the Bruins announced that the Boston Bruins Foundation’s 50/50 lottery for Quetta had reached $ 300,000, the team’s biggest ever jackpot, according to the team. To help Quetta and his family, check out his GoFundMe page, the Matt Brown Foundation website, and the “AJ’s Army” website.

The Boston Bruins continue to show their support for a high school hockey player in Massachusetts who was seriously injured on the ice last month. On Wednesday, the Bruins tweeted a photo of favorites Charlie McAvoy and David Pastrnak wearing “AJ’s Army” t-shirts in honor of AJ Quetta, which was transferred from Massachusetts General Hospital to a specialized rehabilitation center in Atlanta on Tuesday. Quetta, a senior at Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro, crashed head-to-head against the boards in a January 26 game against Pope Francis in West Springfield and suffered a severe spinal cord injury. According to his family, Quetta is expected to spend at least three months at the Shepherd Rehabilitation Center. The Bruins tweet reads: “Thinking of you, AJ” This content has been imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in a different format, or you can find more information on their website. On Tuesday, Quetta’s teammates with Bishop Feehan gathered outside the Mass General in uniform with their hockey sticks to form a guard of honor for Quetta and his family. The Quetta family’s departure was delayed, but the team waited hours for the Providence resident to be transferred to an ambulance that took him to a medical helicopter at Hanscom Air Force Base in Bedford. He was then flown to the Shepherd Rehabilitation Center. The Atlanta rehab center is the same one where Matt Brown was treated, a Massachusetts resident who contracted a spinal cord injury 11 years ago while playing hockey in high school. Brown, who played for and graduated from Norwood High School, has established a foundation to support spinal cord injury patients and their families. Brown’s family has been in contact with the Quettas. Since Quetta’s injury, a network of thousands of Bruins supporters to total strangers has already raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the Providence resident and his family. On Monday, the Bruins announced that the Boston Bruins Foundation’s 50/50 lottery for Quetta had hit $ 300,000, the team’s largest ever jackpot, according to the team. This content has been imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in a different format, or you can find more information on their website. Thanks to your support, the Boston Bruins Foundation 50/50 lottery for AJ Quetta raised $ 300,000, the biggest jackpot ever. Sending a #NHLBrowns Greetings to the hockey community, always ready to help make an impact. pic.twitter.com/VALByCNQuO – Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 15, 2021 Those who want to help Quetta and his family can check out his GoFundMe page, the Matt Brown Foundation website and the “AJ’s Army” website.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos