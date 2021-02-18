WynnBET Races Forward signs new deal with Genius Sports





To prove their dimension beyond a sports data provider, Genius Sports has signed a new creative deal with emerging sportsbook operator WynnBET, a division of Wynn Resorts. Genius Sports Group, headquartered in the UK, is a provider of sports betting data and technology, with partnerships between several American professional leagues, including the NBA, NASCAR and the PGA Tour. Also many international professional sports competitions including English Premier League, Liga MX, Euroleague Basketball, among others. Genius will now provide WynnBET with its LiveData and LiveTrading services, supporting in-game betting experiences in its current operating states in New Jersey, Colorado and Michigan, with more US states expected to follow suit. At the heart of the agreement includes Genius’ official NASCAR solution, which will enable WynnBET to offer more than 15 in-race betting types throughout the 2021 Cup Series, starting with the NASCAR event in America, the Daytona 500 . As part of the new agreement, Genius Sports will use its official data channels to provide WynnBET with access to dozens of sports organizations with a focus on NASCAR. The deal also offers many international options. In a release from the company, they explained that the new partnership will also include Genius ultra-fast, reliable official data content for hundreds of international football, basketball, ice hockey, table tennis and volleyball federations and leagues, including the English Premier League, Italian Serie A , German Bundesliga, Liga MX, Euroleague Basketball and Argentinian Football. Commenting on the groundbreaking partnership, Jack Davison, Chief Commercial Officer at Genius Sports Group said: Together with its wide market access and nationally recognized brand name, Genius is an ideal partner to expand WynnBETs to expand online sportsbook and in-game betting. With a growing number of states introducing regulation for online betting, gaming behavior is rapidly increasing and WynnBET recognizes the direct involvement and revenue benefits of official data in this landscape. WynnBET & Genius Sports NASCAR ready Genius Sports had previously partnered with NASCAR in 2019, enabling the company to become the exclusive provider of NASCAR sports betting data for all licensed sportsbooks. While building on that real-time betting platform for NASCAR in-race betting markets, NASCAR signed a multi-year agreement with WynnBET in October 2020. The partnership between WynnBET and Genius Sports quickly came about during last weekend’s Daytona 500 for sports gamblers. The deal between the companies will allow WynnBET to offer more than 15 types of in-race bets in the 2021 Monster Energy Cup Series schedule. Many have expressed doubts about the potential of auto racing involving betting, but the appeal and popularity of sport can be increased with these new in-race betting options. Several unique proposition bets have increased interest and will only grow as the betting public increases their exposure and experience. WynnBET on the move In addition to their three current US active sports betting states, WynnBET has plans to expand into new markets, including Virginia, a major NASCAR hotbed. The company has applied for a license in Virginia, pending approval this week. WynnBET has also been approved to start in Tennessee with other new states set to begin sports betting in the coming months.







