Bucs excited to play football again | Sport

It must have been 455 days between football games for the state of East Tennessee, and Bucs offensive lineman Tremond Shorts says that has been more than long enough.
It’s been a long time, Shorts said, a choice for all conferences and the man expected to anchor the line this year. It feels like a long time ago. A whole year passed without playing football. Wow. Thats crazy.
The madness ends and football kicks off on Saturday when ETSU hosts Samford at Greene Stadium at 1pm. It will be Bucs’ first football game since they closed the 2019 season with a 38-0 loss at Vanderbilt.
A lot has happened between then and now. That loss covered a season in which ETSU finished last in the Southern Conference a year after winning part of the title.
After no SoCon games were played in the fall of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Bucs were chosen to finish at the bottom again this season. Only Western Carolina was selected among them in the nine-team league.
I feel like no team wants to be chosen at the bottom, Shorts says, but it always gives us motivation where we know if we were No. 1 or No. 9. We always want to win and we always want to fight, get out and beat every team that’s in the SoCon, everyone that’s on our schedule.
Buc’s linebacker Blake Bockrath was quick to point out what happened the last time ETSU was so low in the preseason rankings. That 2018 team was picked eighth, finishing 6-2 in the conference, sharing the league championship with Wofford and earning an FCS playoff berth.
We love that, said Bockrath. You know, we were chosen last, I think, or second to last when we were champions of the conference, so people can say whatever they want and keep our heads straight and on task.
The Southern Conference called off the football season in the fall and tried to play in the spring if possible. Four teams played a handful of non-conference games and ETSU wasn’t one of them, so the Bucs rehearsed through the fall.
The fruits of that training will be on display on Saturday as the team faces a Samford team that has won the last three games in the series.
They call it a spring season, even though the area was under a winter weather advisory because the team was working and spring is only starting another month.
ETSU coach Randy Sanders, who has admitted how anxious he has to start training games again, doesn’t care what season it is as long as his football season.
There is no difference for us that we will play in February, Sanders said. It is uncommon to play the first game if you are concerned about the possibility of snow. Most of the time, you worry about fans, air conditioning, and keeping the team hydrated. Other than that, it is just like any other game.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit