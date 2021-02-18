Aussie tennis great defends Novak Djokovic





Novak Djokovic (photo) has a hard time with the audience, according to Australian tennis star Alicia Molik. (Getty Images) Aussie tennis great Alicia Molik has defended Novak Djokovic as the number 1 in the world continues to be criticized during his stay in Australia. Shortly after arriving in Australia, the world’s No. 1 caused controversy when he emailed Craig Tiley, boss of Tennis Australia with a list of recommendations to change the quarantine restrictions for hard-locked people. TREE: Serena Williams’ husband blows out “ racist, sexist troll. ” ‘IT’S IMPOSSIBLE’: Nadal’s sharp response to Djokovic’s injury saga Djokovic has faced widespread criticism in the Australian community, despite tennis legends calling on the public to give him another chance after Tiley said the list was ‘welcome’. But after his exhaustive victory over Alexander Zverev in the quarter finals of the Australian Open, in which Djokovic let his emotions boil over, the number 1 in the world, made the huge call that players are already trying to avoid in quarantine before tournaments. But Australian great Molik believes that Djokovic is not taking the benefit of the doubts from the tennis world when it comes to these issues. She said having no fans in the stadium during the Melbourne lockdown may have helped him. “I love Novak. I think having no fans has almost helped him a little,” she said on SportsDay Radio. Australian Fed Cup captain Alicia Molik on 7 November 2019 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane / Getty Images) “I think everyone is hard on him, he’s a champion of the game. For some reason all over the world, all spectators love his opponent. “Especially in Australia, where you have been the titleholder for so many years, you will see that the crowd is always shack for the underdog. “So I think that factor is helping Novak here in a way, and he’s a little bit hard to do.” Molik defends Djokovic’s injury drama Djokovic also caused a stir when he claimed he might be forced to withdraw from the tournament after a stomach cramp in his third round against Taylor Fritz. Following the claim, the world’s No. 1 was criticized for putting in two strong performances against Milos Raonic and Alexander Zverev to advance to the semi-finals. Story continues But Molik believes that Djokovic is injured and that he has shown the heat of a champion so far to fix the problem. “Here is clearly bad weather. He said he shouldn’t go to court and may not get through the game (against Raonic), and I thought he was sincere,” she added. “But he has shown perseverance. Those Top 4 in men’s tennis, they still keep them (the younger generation) in line.” Djokovic is looking for a ninth Australian Open title to add to his total of 17 Grand Slam titles. click here to sign up to our newsletter for the latest and most recent stories from Australia and around the world.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos