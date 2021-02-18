Sports
New Facility Enhances Sports Activities In Lagos Community – The Sun Nigeria
By Ademola Aderemi
For sporty residents of Ikorodu, a sprawling division in Lagos with numerous communities, it is a time to be happy. Recently, a company, Top Professional Solutions (TPS), has begun construction of a sports facility in the sprawling Adamo community in the IkoroduNorth Local Council Development Area (LCDA), bringing a smile to residents.
The TPS Arena is located along Itoikin / Ijebu-Ode Road, next to the Oando gas station in Adamo, Ikorodu. Inhabitants of the area and the facility’s initiators believe that the sports arena has the ability to care for the desires of young people with a passion for sports in the area and even beyond.
The Facility’s Chairman / CEO, Mr. Femi Tony Oriyomi, said he had long had the dream of creating such an environment where young people would have the opportunity to develop thoroughly and all round in the sport. He said the sports arena was a dream come true for him.
TPS Sporting Arena is a multi-million dollar naira project designed to cater for the sporting needs of the people. It is also designed to create a path for discovering real talents.
Many young men and women who have long wasted their talents engaging in crime now have a place to hone their skills and become good ambassadors for this great nation, he said.
He explained that the project would have various facilities such as soccer field, boxing ring, hockey field, taekwondo field, basketball court, gymnasium and other indoor games such as table tennis or snookers.
He said management was also considering housing a number of renowned banks and eateries within the facility.
We have enough land to house hotels and resorts for recreational purposes, and we are seriously working on other options, he said.
Oriyomi, an experienced accountant and attorney, expressed his desire to transform the sports arena into a world standard, saying that he had long been looking for an opportunity to improve the lives of the people at the grassroots, saying that the sports facility was his own way of giving back to society.
God has blessed me and I think it is very good for me to give back to society by making them happy in my own way. I am always happy when I hear stories of Nigerians doing well in various sports around the world. I also feel sad when I see talent withering away. I think one of the biggest challenges in Nigeria today is to see talent withering away. There are many of our young talents in all sports fields who cannot show their God-given talents.
The Anthony Joshuas, Lionel Messis and Cristiano Ronaldos of this world became what they are today because they were in environments that identified their talents and were also ready to translate those talents into something for the whole world to see and celebrate. This is our dream in the TPS Arena. We want to explore the sports world by identifying, training and building formidable future talents in all areas of sports.
His wife, Mrs. Favor Oriyomi, who confirmed her husband’s words, said the reason for the initiative was to fulfill the wonderful work of God through the people by building up talents and improving natural abilities.
It is an opportunity to return all the glory to God and also to encourage sports enthusiasts of Ikorodu and surroundings. People are always looking for a place to relax; a place to relax and discover their natural talents. Our plan is to build state-of-the-art sports facilities in the arena.
We also want to bring Ikorodu to the attention of sports enthusiasts. We have involved people with great knowledge, especially in all areas of sports, in the management of this facility. Some of them are consultants and some of them are also professionals in their respective areas of specialization. So we are ready to go, she said.
A member of the organization’s management team, Mr Lateef Adeola Bakare, expressed his delight at the ongoing project and explained that there were plans to support the multi-million dollar project.
He stated that TPS management has also perfected all arrangements to ensure effective visitor security.
We have worked seriously to ensure that this project is certainly completed on time. You can see construction work is still taking place. While it is a private initiative, we do not rule out a partnership with the government or other agencies, but it must be clearly driven by a clear purpose and approach that will benefit the people of this community, he said.
Sports consultant Mr. Olamilekan Oduala said that with the passion and diligence put into the project, the facility promises to be the best in Lagos state.
He said management has done a good job of pursuing a strong awareness-raising strategy first, which he believes will improve the development plan. Part of the strategies, he said, was an annual TPS football championship within the Ikorodu Division, where football teams from inside and outside play in a one-week tournament.
The first edition of the TPS Champions Cup started in January. It will be an annual championship that increases the chances of participating teams. We have among us a registered referee who practices his profession in the Nigerian professional league. We have football fans and many other sporty people in the area. So for me it was an initiative that has persisted and we are ready to do whatever we can to charge TPS Sports Arena globally, he said.
