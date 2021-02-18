Madison’s school district athletics plan for the alternate season is approaching; club football option in work | High School Football





This is an asset issue we want to address, he wrote in an email Wednesday evening after a previous telephone interview. We have many at-risk children in our program and we want to make sure that we do everything we can to give them the support they need. He also mentioned mental health reasons for letting the students play. Murphy said he plans to be the coach and will organize the schedule. School team coaches are not allowed to coach such club teams. Murphy said he will likely be let go as Madison Wests coach if he coaches this club team, but said, for me, I have to do it for these kids. He said he contacted parents and about 20 parents pay for helmets and shoulder pads for their student athletes and possibly others through sponsorships. Fundraisers will also be held even if the team has to rent a field, he said. He said uniforms not affiliated with the Madison schools will be ordered through the support of the Wisconsin Army National Guard. Murphy said he has two games scheduled, including one with Janesville Parker. When game scheduling gets tough, he thinks the team could serve as a replacement for a COVID-19 cancellation. He said he’s been in touch and hopes other Big Eight schools will want to play this club team, but isn’t sure that will happen.

