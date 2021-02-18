Thursday prep boys hockey capsule





LAKELAND UNION (13-4) USA SUPERIOR (10-5) What: Wisconsin Division 2 State Semi-Final Tournament True: Spooner Civic Center When: Thursday 7 pm Outlook: The Thunderbirds qualified for their first state tournament with a 5-1 final win over Rhinelander / Three Lakes. Lakeland lost twice to Mosinee and Northland Pines all by two goals or less to account for the teams’ only defeats. Senior forwards Max Toijala (22 goals, 18 assists, 40 points) and Joe Beda (15-2136) lead the team in scoring, while junior forward JJ Albees is nearly equal to his seven points in three playoff games. regular season. Second goalkeeper Max Masayesva (1.64 goals against average, 0.930 serve percentage) was great in the playoffs, saving 88 of 91 shots. These teams have not met in at least two decades. … The Spartans gathered to beat host Rice Lake 3-2 in extra time in the Sectional 1 Finals to reach their 38th state tournament and first in a two-tier field, which started in 2020. Junior forward Kell Piggott ( 7-411) and junior defender George Hansen scored Hansens in the third period in the last 30 seconds, while second-year forward Carson Gotelaere (4-711) scored 9 seconds in extra time. Senior goalkeeper Jamin Durfee (2.21, .909) has three shutouts during the seven-game victory of Spartans. Superior is looking for a 25th title game, having won championships in 1971, 1972, 1974, 1981, 1982, 1990, 1992, 1994, 1995, 1996, 2003, 2005 and 2015. The last three of those titles fell under the guardianship. from Jason Kalin, who has scored 308 wins in 20 seasons as a coach. The winner will take on top-seeded Fond du Lac-based Saint Marys Springs Academy or fourth-seeded Somerset, who beat Superior 2-0 during the regular season Saturday at 9:30 am at South Wood County Rink in Wisconsin Rapids.

Quote: The most important thing I like about our team is chemistry. They work together and do it for the right reasons. There is no individualism and we were all in favor of going for that championship together. Kalin

