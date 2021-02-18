The Latest: Krejcikova is aiming for double doubles in Australia





MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) The latest news about the Australian Open (all times local): 19:00 Barbora Krejcikova has had a chance at an Australian Open doubles in the coming days. Krejcikova and her compatriot Katerina Siniakova will meet second-seeded Elise Mertens from Belgium and Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus in the women’s doubles final on Friday. Krejcikova earned a spot in the mixed doubles final on Saturday by pairing with American Rajeev Ram to win a semi-final against Australians Marc Polmans and Storm Sanders 6-3, 6-3. 5:55 PM Jennifer Brady has claimed an epic 18-point final match to beat Karolina Muchova in three sets at the Australian Open to reach her first Grand Slam final. Brady saved three breakpoints and converted her fifth match point when Muchova sent a forehand long to end the 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 win in the semi-finals. Brady will take on three-time grand champion Naomi Osaka for the title on Saturday. It’s a rematch of a US Open semi-final won by Osaka last year. Brady is an American placed 22nd and went through a harsh two-week quarantine when she arrived in Australia because someone tested positive for COVID-19 on her flight. The 25th seeded Muchova comes from the Czech Republic. She upset No. 1 Ash Barty in the quarter-finals. 5:00 pm Jennifer Brady and Karolina Muchova advance to a third set in their Australian Open semi-final. Brady took the opening set 6-4. Muchova claimed the second 6-3. The winner will reach her first Grand Slam final and will face Naomi Osaka for the title on Saturday. Brady is an American placed 22nd who had to undergo a harsh two-week quarantine when she arrived in Australia last month because someone tested positive for COVID-19 on her flight. Muchova comes from the Czech Republic and is placed 25th. She upset No. 1 Ash Barty in the quarter-finals. 3:35 PM Naomi Osaka has stopped Serena Williams’ latest bid for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title in the semi-finals of the Australian Open. Osaka reached her fourth grand final by beating Williams 6-3, 6-4, extending her winning streak to 20 games. Williams took the first two games before Osaka took control with a five-game run. Osaka broke Williams to start the second set and was on his way. Williams forehand was out of the game the entire game and she ended up with a total of 24 unforced errors and only 12 winners. Williams won her 23rd major championship at Melbourne Park in 2017, but remained one behind Margaret Courts for most of its history. 2:55 PM Naomi Osaka has won the opening set of her Australian Open semi-final against Serena Williams 6-3. Williams broke up immediately and moved up to a 2-0 lead. But Osaka took the next five games in a row. Williams is trying to get closer to a record-breaking 24th Grand Slam title. Osaka hopes to win its fourth major championship. The winner will meet Jennifer Brady or Karolina Muchova in the final on Saturday. 2:15 PM Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka have started their showdown in the semifinals of the Australian Open. There are fans in the stands at Rod Laver Arena after the end of a local five-day COVID-19 lockdown that banned all spectators from the tournament. Williams is hoping to get closer to what would be a record-setting 24th Grand Slam trophy. Osaka is looking at its fourth major championship. One came via a win over Williams in the 2018 US Open final. 1.30 pm Serena Williams will try to take another step towards a record 24th Grand Slam title when she faces Naomi Osaka in the Australian Open semi-finals. The players are scheduled to be on the court in the Rod Laver Arena in about half an hour. Spectators may return to Melbourne Park on Thursday (Wednesday evening EST) after being banned for five days during a local COVID-19 lockdown. 39-year-old Williams already holds 23 major singles trophies, one away from Margaret Court’s record for the most in tennis history. Williams’ most recent Grand Slam title came at the 2017 Australian Open while she was pregnant. Since returning to the competition after her daughter was born, Williams has reached four major finals and lost each. One of those defeats came against Osaka during the US Open in 2018. The 23-year-old Osaka also won the US Open and the Australian Open 2019 last year. The other ladies’ semifinals are No. 22 Jennifer Brady of the United States against No. 25 Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic. There is one semi-final for men on the program: No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. Aslan Karatsev, a qualifier from Russia who ranks 114th and competes in his first Grand Slam tournament. Djokovic is looking for a ninth Australian Open title and an 18th Grand Slam trophy overall. Rafael Nadal who lost in the quarterfinals to Stefanos Tsitsipas and Roger Federer are tied for the men’s record of 20. More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos