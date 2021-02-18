CSA approaches ICC and files complaint against Cricket Australia for delay of tour





Australia earlier this month had postponed their tour of South Africa next month, citing unacceptable health and safety risks.



An exasperated Cricket South Africa (CSA) has finally filed an official complaint with the ICC after Cricket Australia has indefinitely postponed the national team’s three-Test tour of that country due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Australia earlier this month had postponed their tour of South Africa next month, citing unacceptable health and safety risks in that country due to a new COVID-19 outbreak, a decision virtually barring them from the World Test Championship final later on this year. . Also Read: Former Cricketers Express Concerns About Australia Withdrawing From South Africa CSA had convicted its Australian counterpart for delaying the tour, saying it is extremely disappointing and will result in serious financial loss. It has now approached the ICC Dispute Resolution Board about this. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, CSA Acting CEO Pholetsi Moseki fired a letter to the ICC asking it to investigate whether CA’s cancellation amounted to acceptable or unacceptable non-compliance under WTC terms, bearing in mind that the series did not. may be rescheduled for the end of the WTC window, which is April 30, 2021. CSA also wants the game’s governing body to review the health situation in South Africa to decide whether Australia has violated FTP terms by taking the tour off to set. Under ICC’s FTP terms, Member States are required to fulfill their obligations, barring special circumstances, including governmental instructions. Citing a clause in the WTC terms, Moseki wrote that it is up to the independent experts from South Africa to decide on the severity of the health risks that forced Australia to postpone their trip. It seems inappropriate to appoint a health and safety consultant outside of South Africa as such an expert advisor is unlikely to properly and accurately manage COVID-19-related risks in South Africa and how to manage them appropriately. understands, Moseki wrote. Given the nature of the pandemic, site-specific advice is inevitably required. Australia decided not to tour South Africa as that country is currently battling a second wave of COVID-19 and a new variant of the virus. It is not the first time that a cricket-playing country has canceled a tour. In 2007 Australia decided not to travel through Zimbabwe on the advice of their government for political reasons, and in 2008 India did not travel through Pakistan due to tensions between the two countries.

You have reached your limit for free items this month. Subscription benefits include Today’s newspaper Find mobile-friendly versions of newspaper articles of the day in one easy-to-read list. Unlimited access Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restrictions. Personal recommendations A select list of items that suit your interests and tastes. Faster pages Switch smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly. Dashboard A one stop shop to see the latest updates and manage your preferences. Briefing We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments. Support for quality journalism. * Our digital plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.

A letter from the editor Dear subscriber, Thank you! Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It is a support for truth and honesty in journalism. It has helped us keep up with events and events. The Hindu has always stood for journalism in the public interest. In these difficult times, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that affects our health and well-being, our lives and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work, but also its enabler. We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, editors, fact checkers, designers and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interests and political propaganda. Suresh nambath

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos