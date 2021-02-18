PACIFIC PALISADES, California Short, rideable par 4s are easy, right?

Well, not always. No. 10 at Riviera Country Club is one of the classic short holes in golf and the PGA Tours confuses the best in the Genesis Invitational every year. It seems like it should be an easy bird for Tour pros, but disaster is always lurking.

In addition to hosting the Genesis, formerly the Los Angeles Open for 57 years, Riviera was the site of three men’s majors: the 1948 US Open (Ben Hogan won), the 1983 PGA Championship (Hal Sutton), and the PGA Championship in 1995 (Steve Elkington). With challenges such as # 10, it’s no wonder the majors were won by some of the premium ballstrikers of their eras. Adam Scott, another of the club’s leading swinger, won the Genesis Invitational last year.

Riviera was designed by George C. Thomas Jr. and William P. Bell, and is ranked 18th on Golf Week’s Best list of classic courses built in the United States before 1960. It opened in 1927 when golf balls flew nowhere near as far as they do today, and while the challenges at No. 10 have changed a bit over the years, the hole is no less daunting just because of its short overall length. Simply put, this hole is in the players’ heads.

Thanks to various maps from Puttview, the maker of detailed meter books for more than 30,000 courses around the world, we can see exactly what challenges the players face this week. The Puttview books contain topographic maps of the green showing the surfaces in detail, and the pages for No. 10 in Riviera are full of problems.

The 315-yard, par-4 10th is easy to reach for most Tour players, swinging drivers or even 3-wood, but the green is a small strip that slopes dramatically front to back and side to side from the front . Three bunkers on the greenside are anything but easy escapes, as players often shoot from one sandbox to another, great fun to watch, terrifying when standing on the scoreboard.

Players face a choice from the tee: Lay on the left side of a fairway bunker 254 yards from the tee to shoot a longer wedge with more spin, or send it 271 yards over the fall to hopefully get a shorter pitch straight up the length of the green. But a group of trees guards the left landing area in the rough, and those traps on the green are always in play.

There’s a chance to drive it to the left of the green, 287 yards from the tee, but it’s also common to watch a tee ball jump over the green and land in a difficult spot. If the pin is in the back right of the green, long and pointed to the left, a throw above the back bunker is no place to be.

It is not uncommon to see players run or fall short of their approach shots over the green and see the ball trickling back down the greenside slopes, assuming they have missed the bunkers. All in all, it is one of the trickiest short approach shots in golf.

Good luck tomorrow guys. Will miss the game with you this week, but looking forward to seeing you on Riv. Watch out for # 10. https://t.co/0WIoyyi03T – Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) February 17, 2021

