What you need to know about addition for 2022





Rutgers’ recruitment course in 2022 has just received a significant addition. Anthony Johnson, an inside linebacker from Neumann Goretti High School in Philadelphia, announced on Wednesday evening that he has committed to Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights. Landing Johnson is a huge win for Schiano and his coaching staff. “Coach Schiano and (Fran Brown, defensive back coach) are a big part of my decision and I appreciate the entire staff at Rutgers,” Johnson said in his announcement on Twitter. “I am 1000% committed to Rutgers University and am building something great.” Here are five things to know about the acclaimed prospect: 1. Ranked high 247Sports Composite rates the 6-foot-1,230-pound Johnson as the seventh-best inside linebacker recruit in the country for 2022 and the No. 165 overall outlook for his class. Johnsonis was also ranked as the sixth best prospect in Pennsylvania. Simply put, Rutgers made a big statement convincing Johnson to stay close to home. 2. Who participated? Johnson seemingly could have gone anywhere he wanted. He had an extensive list of offerings, including Alabama, Texas A&M, Auburn, Arkansas, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Penn State, Ohio State, Oregon, and Baylor, among others. Johnson then narrowed his last four this week to Rutgers, Alabama, Auburn and Oregon. Ultimately, Rutgers won. 3. How does he fit into Rutgers 2022’s class? Johnson is the seventh recruit to reach the Scarlet Knights’ Class of 2022 and the first defensive player. SPRING IN THEIR STEP:With Noah Vedral back at QB, what’s next for Rutger’s football attack? He is also the highest-ranking candidate and only four-star recruit in the class so far. The other members of the class are WR JoJo Bermudez (Cedar Creek HS, NJ), WR Rashad Rochelle (Springfield HS, Illinois), OL Taj White (Hudson Catholic, NJ), OL Joe De Croce (NV / Demarest, NJ), OLNelson Monegro (Union City, NJ) and OL Kwabena Asamoah (Pickerington, Ohio). Following the addition of Johnson, Rutgers’ 2022 recruitment course is now No. 9 in the nation, one spot behind Texas A&M and one ahead of Florida State, and third in the Big Ten after Ohio State and Penn State. 4. The impact on Rutgers’ defense The Scarlet Knights have their two main tacklers linebackers Olakunle Fatukasi and Tyshon Fogg back for the 2021 season, after both taking advantage of the general exemption from eligibility for all players. But the Scarlet Knights will have some spots to fill in 2022. Johnson may be helping to fill a void. Johnson will also join Khayri Banton, a Newark West Side outside linebacker signed as part of the 2021 recruitment class as four-star recruits in the linebacker corps. 5. What now? Now that Johnson has committed, Rutgers must of course keep him committed. Nothing is binding until Johnson puts pen to paper and signs his letter of intent. Other programs will almost certainly continue to recruit him, especially once the dead period extended through May 31 has been lifted and players can make official visits. But Schiano and Co. clearly impressed Johnson. It would probably take a lot for anything to change. E-mail address:[email protected]Twitter:@chrisiseman







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos