what would a Tesla design look like?

Adidas has been busy revealing the latest incarnations of both its Copa and Predator footwear lines lately.

The new Adidas Copa Sense emerges as a cleansing ray of light, glittering and rippling in a golden halo. The shoe offers a trio of brand new technological innovations – Sensepods, Touchpods and Softstuds – all designed to give players the optimal feeling on the court.

Sensepods are incorporated into the sole to eliminate negative space around the ankle and heel, maximizing the foot-to-ball contact area.

Meanwhile, Touchpods sit around the sides of the shoe to absorb the impact, and the Softstuds underneath are all injected with a malleable material to make the studs turn slightly to aid ball control.

The wavy Copa Fusionskin upper also makes it look like you just stepped into a pool of pure molten gold, which is a nice touch. Juventus’ Paulo Dybala and Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham are just two stars they will let slip this season.

A touch of class.

Discover the new #CUP Sense, featuring all new sense pod and touch pad technologies to give an unparalleled touch on the ball. Now available: https://t.co/LlO5z5TqYw pic.twitter.com/e2B6MoSiqF adidas football (@adidasfootball) February 18, 2021

Released last month, the spiky Predator FREAK + more than lives up to its name, with the futuristic laceless boot covered in “Demonskin” technology for ultimate control and strange angular contours.

The second iteration of the Predator FREAK +, which debuted in a vibrant “sun yellow” colourway, is a much more gothic affair, with an unobtrusive blackout palette that adds an unholy edge to the boots.

Welcome to the future.

Discover the new #Predator Freak, with revolutionary Demonskin technology for ultimate control. Now available: https://t.co/TpRcnAvKXt pic.twitter.com/9eI5zpgzzK adidas football (@adidasfootball) January 22, 2021

The third new offering from Adidas is an updated, limited edition of their classic Copa Mundial shoe.

Based on the iconic boot from 1982, the new “Eternal Class” Mundials are darkened and feature a beautiful new silver-chrome soleplate to give a sleek, modern aesthetic to a timeless design.

Put the felt-tip pens away. @adidasfootball have your prayers answered, with the Predator Accelerator ‘Eternal Class’ in black, on black, on black. pic.twitter.com/8Y85vajyO9 WORLDWIDE (@MundialMag) January 13, 2021

Beautiful stuff, although it’s hard to make the Copa Mundial look anything other than absolutely elegant.

The strangest designs out there

Adidas’ hard work lately also saw it release the X Ghosted Peregrine Speed, inspired by the fastest animal in the world (the peregrine falcon), in December 2020.

Take flight.

Meet the new X Ghosted Peregrine Speed, inspired by the fastest animal on the. Now available: https://t.co/J4jjEXY4Lx pic.twitter.com/Lg0YKOxNtW adidas football (@adidasfootball) December 19, 2020

It certainly catches the eye … or should that be claw?

Here are a few more examples of weird and wonderful football boot designs – most of which are so weird they never made it to the concept stage.

1. Tesla boots

The creation of CGI artist Hussain Almossawi, who decided to investigate what a football boot could look like if it were designed and created by Tesla, Elon Musk’s pioneers of electronic vehicles.

In addition to a minimalist bandage-style upper, the fictional boot also has a luminous neon finish – making it perfect for night games.

2. The PIG

Former Liverpool midfielder Craig Johnston and his PIG (“Patented Interactive Grip”) shoe design, inspired by the rubber dimples on a table tennis paddle. pic.twitter.com/syLwlAZUe5 Who Ate All The Pies (@waatpies) February 18, 2021

After former Liverpool midfielder and budding entrepreneur Craig Johnston retired from the professional game in the 1980s, he turned to revolutionizing the football boot.

He first helped create the original Adidas Predator, which used small rubber fins on the toe of the shoe to improve ball control and relief.

Johnston’s next project was The PIG (“Patented Interactive Grip”), which was intended as a removable rubber cover that could be worn over the toe of any existing shoe to maximize impact, touch, etc.

Inspired by the rubber dimples on table tennis paddles, the PIG was rigorously tested (Germany and Bayern legend Franz Beckenbauer was even tied up at one point to help), but unfortunately the design never got past the concept stage – because of, at least in part, how monstrously ugly it was.

3. Zygo Deztruct

Zygo Deztruct. Perfect for playing LEGO. pic.twitter.com/ewglJL3eq4 Crazy x Football (@ElAbrazoDelGOL) October 13, 2015

Yet another attempt to create the perfect grippy football boot was made by Australian brand Zygo, which decided to cover its Deztruct model with tiny rubber suction cups.

The suction “pods” were supposed to release energy when they came into contact with the ball, but in reality only served to make it look like the boots were made entirely of Lego.

4. Serafino 4th edge

The 4th Edge is a football boot specifically designed to improve the accuracy and power of ‘toe poke’ shots – that is, the less smudge technique where you bluntly poke a ball with the tips of your toes (think Ronaldinho vs. Chelsea in the Champions League in 2005

Aside from being exceptionally gross, the main issue with toe pokes is that they tend to hurt, which is where the 4th Edge comes in.

The Serafino is a fairly standard leather boot, but with the addition of a block toe cap that supposedly improves the efficiency of shooting with both feet for players who don’t worry too much about how they look while doing it.

They may look like a joke, but we assure you that the Serafino 4th Edge is a real boot that is still on sale to this day – they are even personally endorsed by former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp

5. The Sho’ot

Graham Taylor is promoting the Sho’ot. Helps keep managers going, in style. pic.twitter.com/n2pzHj9CZQ Square One Football (@squareoneftbl) October 15, 2017

The Sho’ot (pronounced “Shoe-oot”) was a hybrid football boot / brogue design created to prevent managers from slipping on the sidelines.

Essentially a smart leather shoe with studs underneath, the Sho’ot were promoted by the late Graham Taylor, giving the product a look of credibility from a former English boss.

However, it should also be noted that these “manager boots” were also released in conjunction with Football Manager 12 on the game’s UK release in October 2011. We’ll let you draw your own conclusions.

6. Puma evoPOWER MB 9

As far as we know, the evoPower MB 9 was the only football boot ever with its own mohawk haircut.

Produced in kids’ sizes only in 2015, the MB 9 was of course a limited edition shoe designed to take advantage of Mario Balotelli’s increasing disgrace, complete with the controversial Italian striker “Why Always Me?” slogan and a facsimile of his hair strip.