YOUTH HOCKEY ROUNDUP: Squirt B Orange records weekend win, Pee Wee B goes 1-1 | News, sports, jobs





MARSHALL – The Marshall Amateur Hockey Association Squirt B Orange team took another victory on Saturday, beating Fairmont 7-1. The Tigers went to work early in the first period when Aric Ewald, Liam Deutz and Morgan Rokeh each scored goals without assistance. Braylon Oey assisted Coby Gunther to end an initial period of 4 goals. In the second half, Marshall extended their lead with goals from Ewald and Oey with assists from Gunther and Ewald respectively. Alex Reaves ended the Tiger attack in the third period with an unassisted goal for the 7-1 victory. Sawyer Bresnahan had 16 saves in the win. The Squirt B Orange team will have a busy weekend, traveling to Redwood and Windom on Saturday, heading to Hutchinson on Sunday and ending with a home game against Redwood Area. Marshall 4 2 1-7 Fairmont 0 1 0 – 1 Marshall Scoring First period Aric Ewald (unaided), 11:31 Liam Deutz (unaided), 8:36 Morgan Rokeh (unassisted), 6:16 Coby Gunther (Braylon Oey), 6:00 Second period Ewald (Gunther), 8:42 Oey (Ewald), 2:41 Third period Alex Reaves (unassisted), 10:44 Shots: M-11; F-17 Preserves: M-Sawyer Bresnahan 16 Pee Wee A. The MAHA Pee Wee A team hit the road for a few games this weekend, dropping in New Ulm / Sleepy Eye and Morris Benson Area. On Saturday, the Tigers traveled to New Ulm where they fell 6-1 against the Eagles. Xander Oey and Easton Larson hooked up with Ethan Boeck for the only Marshall goal. McCoy Gunther finished the game with 23 saves. The Tigers faced the Storm in Morris on Sunday. Marshall struck first in the game when Jacob Allen found the back of the net, but MBA scored four unanswered goals for the 4-1 win. Carson Becker recorded 10 saves in the loss. The Tigers will be back in action this weekend as they host Fairmont and Luverne. Sunday Marshall 1 0 0 – 1 MBA 4 0 0 – 4 Marshall Scoring First period Jacob Allen (unaided), 12:53 Shots: M-24; MBA-14 Keeps: M-Carson Becker 10 Saturday Marshall 0 1 0 – 1 NUSE 0 3 3-6 Marshall Scoring Second period Ethan Boeck (Xander Oey, Easton Larson), 0:32 Shots: M-17; N-29 Keeps: M-McCoy Gunther 23 Pee Wee B The MAHA Pee Wee B team kicked off the weekend with a draw against New Ulm / Sleepy Eye before falling to Luverne on Monday. On Sunday, the Tigers traveled to New Ulm to take on the Eagles. NUSE was the first to strike, but a goal from Henry Horvath on an assist from Salem Frost tied the game 1-1 in the first period. Neither team could find it again, ending the game in a 1-1 draw. Kirby Meulebroeck had six saves in the game. The Tigers game against Luverne was moved back to Monday, and although Marshall struck first when Horvath scored unassisted, the Cardinals would take a 2-1 lead after the first period. Luverne would rise 4-1 in the second before Selby Anderson found Riley Pfannschmidt to cut the lead in half, but the Tigers were unable to score again and fell 5-2. Colby Allen finished the game with 18 saves. The Pee Wee B team will host Redwood Area on Saturday before traveling to Worthington on Sunday. Monday Luverne 2 2 1-5 Marshall 1 1 0 – 2 Marshall Scoring First period Henry Horvath (unaided), 2:03 pm Second period Riley Pfannschmidt (Selby Anderson), 5:26 Shots: L-23; M-29 Keeps: M-Colby Allen 18 Sunday Marshall 1 0 0 – 1 NUSE 1 0 0 – 1 Marshall Scoring First period Henry Horvath (Salem Frost), 4:19 Shots: M-40; N-7 Preserved: M-Kirby Meulebroeck 6 – Courtesy of content from Marshall Amateur Hockey Association Today’s latest news and more delivered to your inbox







