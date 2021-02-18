Women’s Cricket: Domestic matches confirmed for the 2021 season





Southern Vipers were the inaugural winners of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy Southern Vipers will begin the defense of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy against Lougborough when the eight-team 50-over competition returns in May. It will also be expanded as part of the England and Wales Cricket Board’s revamped women’s home structure. A new regional T20 competition starting in June will also include the eight teams. A total of 56 games will be played in the two formats with a T20 final day and the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy final both scheduled for September. England Women also plans to host two international series this summer, with competitions to be announced soon. Availability of English players during the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy and the regional T20 competition is determined by international selection. A total of 41 players signed full-time professional domestic contracts for this summer in addition to the 17 centrally contracted English players. Southern Vipers defeated Northern Diamonds in the inaugural Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy Final in Edgbaston last September. The competition was introduced after the coronavirus pandemic delayed the original 2020 domestic schedule to August. It remains named after England’s captain at the 1973 World Cup but will be expanded as each of the eight teams will face each other once in the group stage between May 29 and September 18. The team that tops the table after the group stage will advance to the final on September 25. The second and third place teams at the end of the group stage will meet in a playoff on September 22. The winner of that competition will advance to the final. The new regional T20 competition will be divided into two groups of four. It starts on June 26 with three games in the opening round played as double headers with T20 Blast games at Trent Bridge, Edgbaston and Headingley. Emirates Old Trafford will also hold a double header on July 9. The final day will take place on Sunday, September 5, with the best group winner immediately advancing to the final. The semi-finals are contested by the other group winner and the best runner-up team. Both competitions will also take place alongside the women’s version of The Hundred, meaning 2021 will be the busiest year of women’s domestic cricket. “This promises to be a truly memorable summer,” said Clare Connor, ECB director of women’s cricket. “The launch of regional women’s cricket last summer – despite the challenges posed by the pandemic – was another significant step forward for our domestic game. “We now look forward to seeing those regional teams play twice as much cricket this summer with the addition of the T20 league.” Draw for regional T20 ladies Group A: Southern Vipers, Central Sparks, South East Stars, Loughborough Lightning. Group B: Northern Diamonds, Western Storm, Sunrisers, Thunder.

